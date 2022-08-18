Traveling Between Washington DC and Manhattan Just Got Faster and More Fun

It seems that the last time an airline managed to launch a seaplane service for the city center of Washington DC was back in 1974. It didn’t last very long. And all the following attempts failed, mostly because of regulatory approval issues. But it looks like the folks in Washington DC will be getting access to seaplane travel after all.
Simple Flying reported some good news – people will soon be able to travel between Manhattan and Washington DC not only much faster, but while enjoying great views, which makes it so much more fun. That is thanks to Tailwind Air, a veteran-owned seaplane operator based in New York.
The company just added Washington DC to its list of destinations. Seaplanes will be flying regularly between the Skyport Marina in Manhattan and the College Park Airport in Maryland, which is only about 4 miles (6.4 km) away from Washington.
According to Simple Flying, this location is not only very close to the DC Metro system, also ensuring free adjacent parking, but it was the best way of getting around the approval issue for the Potomac River.
Because the Potomac River is reserved airspace for the Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, it’s been difficult for potential seaplane operators to obtain approvals. However, Tailwind Air says that it’s still considering it. Until then, College Park will be the landing spot for the company’s seaplanes flying to Washington.
Tailwind makes the bold claim that seaplanes will cut travel time between these two locations by a whopping 60%. And the added bonus will be taking in the views during the travel, thanks to the Cessna 208 Caravan seaplane, where all seats are window seats.
Tailwind’s entire seaplane fleet is comprised of Cessna Caravan amphibian aircraft. With a wingspan of 52 feet (15.8 meters) and powered by an 867 HP engine, the Caravan Amphibian can hit 164 knots (188 mph/303 kph).
The seaplanes connecting Manhattan with Washington DC will start flying this September.
The company just added Washington DC to its list of destinations. Seaplanes will be flying regularly between the Skyport Marina in Manhattan and the College Park Airport in Maryland, which is only about 4 miles (6.4 km) away from Washington.
According to Simple Flying, this location is not only very close to the DC Metro system, also ensuring free adjacent parking, but it was the best way of getting around the approval issue for the Potomac River.
Because the Potomac River is reserved airspace for the Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, it’s been difficult for potential seaplane operators to obtain approvals. However, Tailwind Air says that it’s still considering it. Until then, College Park will be the landing spot for the company’s seaplanes flying to Washington.
Tailwind makes the bold claim that seaplanes will cut travel time between these two locations by a whopping 60%. And the added bonus will be taking in the views during the travel, thanks to the Cessna 208 Caravan seaplane, where all seats are window seats.
Tailwind’s entire seaplane fleet is comprised of Cessna Caravan amphibian aircraft. With a wingspan of 52 feet (15.8 meters) and powered by an 867 HP engine, the Caravan Amphibian can hit 164 knots (188 mph/303 kph).
The seaplanes connecting Manhattan with Washington DC will start flying this September.