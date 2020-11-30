Suzuki GSX1100 Fenix Is What Would Happen If Lemonade Was A Motorcycle

What Is Torque Vectoring and How it Works

After almost four decades of faithful service, I’m sure this GSX1100 appreciates the overhaul. 6 photos DOHC inline-four colossus, with four Mikuni carbs and a humungous displacement of 1,074cc.



At approximately 8,700 rpm, this nasty piece of twin-cooled machinery will gladly supply as much as 100 hp. On the other hand, a monstrous torque output of 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) will be produced at optimal revs. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with feeding the engine’s brutal power to a chain final drive, resulting in a generous top speed of 134 mph (215 kph).



Now, to say that Suzuki’s work of two-wheeled art was ahead of its time would be an understatement. Given its top-grade characteristics, a workshop will be delighted when given the opportunity to work its magic on this fascinating beast.



One such creature (dubbed Fenix) hails from Santo Tirso, Portugal. The authors of this spectacular feat go by the name of



For starters, the Portuguese moto artists went about removing each and every last stock body panel. In their stead, you will find a 1980 GSX1100’s gas tank and a fiberglass tail section that hosts a neat rear lighting kit. The bike’s new tail was painstakingly fabricated in-house.



Additionally, you will find a Motoscope gauge module from Motogadget’s catalogue, as well as a pair of clip-on handlebars that wear fresh grips and aftermarket switches. Suspension duties are taken good care of by refurbished forks up front and dual Koni shock absorbers on the opposite end. Last but not least, the hoops are hugged tightly by high-performance Lasertec tires from Metzeler.



