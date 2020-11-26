This Reborn 1979 Suzuki GS1000 Hails From a Lesser-Known Malaysian Workshop

How Volvo Uses Gaming Tech to Build Safer Vehicles

Kuala Lumpur’s moto artists certainly mean business, and this GS1000 is testament to that claim. 14 photos



For some odd reason, a quick web search didn’t return any results on S&S Co. at this time. Nonetheless, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for these wizards’ future feats! Malaysia’s Switch & Speed Co. was founded back in 2012. The Kuala Lumpur-based enterprise debuted on the custom two-wheeler scene with a spectacular work of moto art that served to let everyone know these folks are no amateurs. To be a little more specific, the entity in question revolves around a 1979 variant in Suzuki ’s beloved GS1000 range.I’ll tell you what, let’s dive in for a closer examination of their accomplishments on this remarkable machine, shall we? The donor is put in motion by a brutal four-strokeinline-four colossus, with as many as four Mikuni carbs and a humungous displacement of 987 cc.At approximately 8,200 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of delivering up to 90 hp. On the other hand, a crushing torque output of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) will be achieved at 6,500 revs. The engine’s feral force is fed to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. As a result, GS1000 is blessed with a generous top speed of 138 mph (223 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at just 11.7 seconds.The S&S crew kicked things off by removing the bike’s airbox in favor of fresh air filters. Its subframe was modified to accommodate a bespoke tail section, while the original fuel tank was repositioned to level everything out. Furthermore, the machine’s electrics are nested inside its new tail.At the front, GS1000’s suspension was treated to a pair of top-shelf forks from a Harley-Davidson . You will find custom hoops that wear high-performance Avon rubber on both ends. Additionally, the levers and triple clamp also hail from one of Harley’s ferocious beasts.To top it all off, Switch & Speed went as far as fabricating an assortment of unique components in-house, such as rear-mounted footpegs and elegant leather grips, to name a couple.For some odd reason, a quick web search didn’t return any results on S&S Co. at this time. Nonetheless, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for these wizards’ future feats!