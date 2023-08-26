Supercar Carnage – Models Totaled the Truck Transporting Them Tipped Over

A transporter carrying super expensive supercars, from manufacturers such as Mercedes-AMG and Lamborghini, overturned on the A20, some 40 miles away from London. Several models, which were reportedly supposed to be part of a track event, are now totaled.
The accident happened on the A20 near Farningham, outside Brands Hatch, shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. The models that the trailer carried were supposedly registered to participate in an event at the racetrack.
There is no information on where exactly those cars had to be, but the closest racetrack to the location where the crash took place is the Brands Hatch in West Kingston, Kent. It is a circuit with two layout configurations, one being 1.98 miles (1.928 kilometers) long and the other one stretching 2.433 miles (3.916 kilometers). And one thing is for sure. The insurance company agent is having quite a headache after the crash that turned into a supercar carnage on the highway.
The driver was alone in the cabin when the crash took place. Surprisingly, he only sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. But the same can’t be said about the cars he was transporting. The only treatment some of them will be getting will be the crusher.
Police officers called at the scene on early Wednesday morning had to suspend traffic for several hours on both sides of the road, as the trailer was sitting upside down on one side and the cabin on the other, with headlights still blaring.
Footage uploaded on former Twitter, current X platform two days ago shows several cars severely damaged, scattered on the tarmac. There are a Lamborghini Huracan, a Jaguar F-Type, a Mercedes-AMG GT, an Aston Martin DB11, a Nissan GT-R, a BMW, an Audi, and an Alfa Romeo, remained attached to the overturned trailer, all pressed one against each other. Another car had rolled away from the trailer and is seen upside down, on its roof, lying on the side of the road, away from the pack.
Another transporter came to pick up the damaged cars, and afterward, the truck and trailer were put back on their wheels.
A spokesperson for the Kent Police said that they received a call from a witness of the disaster reporting that a car transporter had overturned on the A20. People present at the scene started filming the aftermath.
Nine cars were destroyed in the crash, with damages amounting to over a million dollars. Only the Lambo Huracan from the pack, with its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, was rated at over $200,000 when new,
The 4.0-liter V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GT coupe also amounts to almost $200,000.
Meanwhile, the Aston Martin DB11, when powered by the 5.2-liter V12, goes above the $200,000 mark.
A transporter carrying ‘luxury’ cars overturned on the A20 outside Brands Hatch shortly before 8pm last night. The vehicles are thought to be used to provide driving experiences at the racing circuit. The transporter driver escaped with only a minor injury. Video: Ben Slipper. pic.twitter.com/PZk5LnBJyo— Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) August 24, 2023