autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan "Yikes" Crash Sees Spyder Wedged Under Honda Civic

8 Jul 2018, 20:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Low and wedge-shaped, Lamborghinis have always been ideal for crashing under another car. We've seen dozens of such incidents over the years, but the latest is correctly described by the word "yikes," which WGN TV just used on Facebook.
2 photos
Lamborghini Huracan "Yikes" Crash Sees Spyder Wedged Under Honda Civic
According to the local reports, a couple were on their way to dinner last Friday. The driver says he was hit by another car and instead of breaking he accidentally pressed the accelerator. That right there is another yikes moment.

I love the word "yikes." Like "lol," it doesn't mean anything specific, but I think most people use it to express a gut-wrenching feeling of watching something bad happen to somebody else. Did you drop your new iPhone moments after buying it? Yikes! Proposed to your girl on the jumbotron but she said no? Feels bad man... yikes!

This will probably be remembered as the "yikes" Lamborghini crash. It's helped by the fact that the incident is just very unfortunate, but not tragic in any way. Nobody was hurt, and the couple say they are going to look for a brand new supercar on Monday.

What makes this Lambo crash interesting is the fact that it's the Spyder model. With no roof up, it's not supposed to have as much structural rigidity. But from the photos, it looks like the full weight of the Honda Civic is resting on the windshield. That sucker is really strong, and the engineers who made the added braces for the roadster conversion are probably going to give themselves a pad on the back when they hear about this.

Both the occupants of the supercar were unscathed, but they vacated it in a hurry, as gas was reportedly leaking. As for the Civic, it appears unoccupied. While it sucks to have your car crashed into while parked, this makes for a really cool story. And I think people who can afford to buy a brand new supercar a few days after crashing will have no problems reimbursing the Honda owner.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Lamborghini supercar crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
To SUV or Not to SUV Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 