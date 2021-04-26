Super Pink Moon Will Shine Bright for Three Nights in a Row

We are starting the week with a full Pink Moon that's going to light up the late April night sky. Named after the herb moss pink, known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox, that grows in America around this time of the year, the Pink Moon is not actually pink – it's just one of the two supermoons that we're gazing at this year.
A supermoon is a new or full Moon that appears when the satellite is within 90 percent of perigee, its nearest approach to Earth. They are the year's largest and brightest such events and have sparked the stargazer's interest in the recent decades.
The first Super Pink Moon will shine bright on Monday, April 26th, at 11:32 p.m. EDT, when it will rise opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude. From the Atlantic Daylight Savings timezone across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia to the International Date Line, the astrological phenomenon will occur the next day.
The areas of Earth based on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) will show the full Moon on Tuesday, April 27th. It will make an appearance on the night sky for about three days around the same time, from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.
The perfect shot will be at moonrise on Tuesday, April 27th from both North America and Europe. After sunset, it will be visible for about 45 minutes to an hour.
The full Moons in April and May are almost tied with being the year's closest, but only by about 98 miles (157 kilometers). The one on May 26th will be 0.04 percent closer to Earth than the one taking place right now.
The next full Moon will occur on Wednesday, May 26th, so keep your eyes on the sky and cameras close around that time. If you want to snap some shots of this event, you can check NASA’s lunar photography tips.
The first Super Pink Moon will shine bright on Monday, April 26th, at 11:32 p.m. EDT, when it will rise opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude. From the Atlantic Daylight Savings timezone across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia to the International Date Line, the astrological phenomenon will occur the next day.
The areas of Earth based on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) will show the full Moon on Tuesday, April 27th. It will make an appearance on the night sky for about three days around the same time, from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.
The perfect shot will be at moonrise on Tuesday, April 27th from both North America and Europe. After sunset, it will be visible for about 45 minutes to an hour.
The full Moons in April and May are almost tied with being the year's closest, but only by about 98 miles (157 kilometers). The one on May 26th will be 0.04 percent closer to Earth than the one taking place right now.
The next full Moon will occur on Wednesday, May 26th, so keep your eyes on the sky and cameras close around that time. If you want to snap some shots of this event, you can check NASA’s lunar photography tips.