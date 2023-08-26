Sukhoi Su-15: A Soviet Interceptor Defined by One Tragic Shootdown

There's a handful of military planes that, no matter the specifics of their backstory, will always be defined by one incident that secured its place in history books for the rest of time. Whether it's the B-29 bomber for dropping twin nukes over Japan or the DC-7 airliner for the loss of one of Major League Baseball's all-time great players aboard, the incidents these airplanes are associated with are almost more well-known than the planes themselves. But one fighter jet often slips people's attention despite similar circumstances. A plane that, with one flick of the missile switch, ensured it would live in infamy. But that's not even the half of the story.

12 photos Photo: Russian State Media Archives