Combat Vet Focke Wulf Fw-190 Pulled from River, Needs TLC and a Few Gallons of Degreaser

In its day, pilots used to call the Focke-Wulf Fw-190 the Würger (Butcher Bird) because it was so adept at shooting down Allied aircraft. But when this 1944 example was pulled from the woods in Northwest Russia, the only thing it was shooting down was our hearts, thanks to its sorry state. But if you think a wreck of this magnitude has no chance of looking stunning again, you must not be familiar with what aviation restoration mechanics are capable of with enough time and money.

15 photos Photo: Platinum Fighter Sales