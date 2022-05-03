NATOwave: a Viral Meme Bringing Allied War Machines Into Focus.

So, what the heck is NATOwave? Well, it's the culmination of 25 years of internet meme culture and many hundreds of years of geopolitical chess play. The term is derived from the acronym for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the perennial arch-enemy of the old Warsaw Pact.
Combined with Vaporwave, a sub-genre of electronic music and visual art synonymous with contemporary meme culture. In this regard, it's an international showing of interpretative art rooted in strength, unity, and kick-ass synthwave music.
Breaking it down in this manner showcases the entire point of NATOwave in a nutshell. It's a 2022 keyboard warrior's answer to war correspondents, war reporters, and daily war tabloids of countless battles through the centuries. At this moment, their sights are set on Ukraine and the globally condemned invasion therein by the Russian Federation.
Although digging deeper reveals these kinds of clip montages and JPG photos were already popular in nation-state strategy game circles, like, for example, the Hearts of Iron series of online strategy games.In these videos uploaded to YouTube, we're immediately hit with a barrage of clips of various NATO-aligned nations and their various unbelievable sets of war vehicles going around looking every bit as badass and intimidating as they are on the battlefield.
Lockheed C-5 Galaxy cargo jet taking off sets the intentionally grainy and distorted scene that is this meme's trademark. It sets the scene for a video that showcases the very best of NATO military hardware. Including in the air, on the ground, and at sea.
It is followed by a NATO Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS airplane being refueled by what appears to be a KC-135 Stratotanker. Sprinkle in some gorgeous shots of some Abrams and Challenger 2 Tanks, a couple of F-22s, F-15Es, Panavia Tornados, and Eurofighters, and you have a propaganda tool that strikes you in your very soul.
But what truly entrances you, in this case, is the music. A soundtrack backed by the French synth wave song, Venger by Perturbator, with guest vocalist Greta Link. The same artist who lent his considerable talents to the soundtrack of some classic video games of our time, like both installments of the Hotline Miami series, for example.
But other examples have even used electronic remixes of classic rock songs like Somebody to Love by Jefferson Airplane, among others. A closing montage of all 30 current participating NATO members all sends a clear signal regarding global sentiments to the Russian Federation in their current war in Ukraine.
Whether you have a horse in this race or not, this is a trend that's as enjoyable to watch as it is historically significant. It's music remix videos of this type that may potentially turn modern war vehicles into the mythical figures their predecessors are. The same way old propaganda posters did decades ago.
But at the end of the day, these memes send a profound yet simple message. A united front of millions of soldiers from different races, creeds, skin colors, and religions stands united in the causes of Democracy and freedom from tyranny. Not only that, but we have an absolute awe-inspiring fleet of vehicles, weapons, and personnel to stand up for ourselves.
Thanks for reading this very special review and so much more here on autoevolution.
Combined with Vaporwave, a sub-genre of electronic music and visual art synonymous with contemporary meme culture. In this regard, it's an international showing of interpretative art rooted in strength, unity, and kick-ass synthwave music.
Breaking it down in this manner showcases the entire point of NATOwave in a nutshell. It's a 2022 keyboard warrior's answer to war correspondents, war reporters, and daily war tabloids of countless battles through the centuries. At this moment, their sights are set on Ukraine and the globally condemned invasion therein by the Russian Federation.
Although digging deeper reveals these kinds of clip montages and JPG photos were already popular in nation-state strategy game circles, like, for example, the Hearts of Iron series of online strategy games.In these videos uploaded to YouTube, we're immediately hit with a barrage of clips of various NATO-aligned nations and their various unbelievable sets of war vehicles going around looking every bit as badass and intimidating as they are on the battlefield.
Lockheed C-5 Galaxy cargo jet taking off sets the intentionally grainy and distorted scene that is this meme's trademark. It sets the scene for a video that showcases the very best of NATO military hardware. Including in the air, on the ground, and at sea.
It is followed by a NATO Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS airplane being refueled by what appears to be a KC-135 Stratotanker. Sprinkle in some gorgeous shots of some Abrams and Challenger 2 Tanks, a couple of F-22s, F-15Es, Panavia Tornados, and Eurofighters, and you have a propaganda tool that strikes you in your very soul.
But what truly entrances you, in this case, is the music. A soundtrack backed by the French synth wave song, Venger by Perturbator, with guest vocalist Greta Link. The same artist who lent his considerable talents to the soundtrack of some classic video games of our time, like both installments of the Hotline Miami series, for example.
But other examples have even used electronic remixes of classic rock songs like Somebody to Love by Jefferson Airplane, among others. A closing montage of all 30 current participating NATO members all sends a clear signal regarding global sentiments to the Russian Federation in their current war in Ukraine.
Whether you have a horse in this race or not, this is a trend that's as enjoyable to watch as it is historically significant. It's music remix videos of this type that may potentially turn modern war vehicles into the mythical figures their predecessors are. The same way old propaganda posters did decades ago.
But at the end of the day, these memes send a profound yet simple message. A united front of millions of soldiers from different races, creeds, skin colors, and religions stands united in the causes of Democracy and freedom from tyranny. Not only that, but we have an absolute awe-inspiring fleet of vehicles, weapons, and personnel to stand up for ourselves.
Thanks for reading this very special review and so much more here on autoevolution.