Subtle 2021 Toyota Supra Redesign Looks Worthier of Its Iconic Name

Combine these two things together - the cleaner design and the overall growth - and what you get is a modern reinterpretation of the classic Supra that is a lot worthier of its name. The fact it's also a very attractive coupe on its own only comes as a bonus. The new Supra, the fifth generation, is still far from reaching the same level of adulation as its predecessor - something it may never actually succeed in doing. Even so, that doesn't automatically make it a bad car. It's just that not enough time has passed to draw a definitive conclusion: is it worthy of its name or not?One of the new model's major drawbacks is its ties with BMW . The two manufacturers co-developed the Supra and the Z4 based on the same platform, and despite both swearing they're not as similar as that might make it sound, it doesn't sit well with the fans of the Japanese automotive culture.After all, it's not like Toyota worked with just any other carmaker: this is BMW we're talking about, a brand that knows a thing or two on how to make a fun, engaging car that handles well and is a joy to drive. Yet the involvement of the Germans is enough to dilute that pure JDM feel the previous Supra used to have.You can't help but feel the design didn't help either. The production version followed the visual cues of the FT-1 concept for the most part, which is always a good thing to have. And yet the commercially available model lost some of the show car's simplicity and elegance, the few elements that tied it together with the 1990s fourth-generation.Well, Georgi Bozhkov 's interpretation takes care of that by losing some of the intricacies of the new Supra 's front end - particularly the shape of the headlights - and simplifying its entire appearance. The redesign is based on the Lexus LC500, which also feels right because it gives the Supra slightly larger dimensions.The 5th gen Supra is actually shorter and just insignificantly wider and taller than the 4th gen, which is not consistent with the way cars have grown in size over the past two decades. Using the Lexus LC500 means the sporty Toyota is now a more fitting size.Combine these two things together - the cleaner design and the overall growth - and what you get is a modern reinterpretation of the classic Supra that is a lot worthier of its name. The fact it's also a very attractive coupe on its own only comes as a bonus.