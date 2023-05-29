Subaru SUV and Motorhome Bundle Will Cost You Less Than a Brand New, Premium German Car

When someone decides to move on to a nomadic lifestyle and adopt a motorhome, they give up most of the things the rest of us enjoy on a daily basis, including (or more specifically) a non-movable home and a daily vehicle. After all, a motorhome is a house on wheels, so two worlds in a single package. That's why I found someone's idea of selling a motorhome and an SUV as a bundle intriguing, and worth a closer look.
The pair I'm talking about involves a 2000 International 3400 and a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. The bus is, of course, converted into a motorhome (and titled as such in Wisconsin), while the Subaru is just your typical Japanese-American SUV, complete with a flat towing setup.
The pair is presently listed for sale on a specialized platform, with the owner asking a total of $94,000 for the two. For reference, that's much lower than BMW, for instance, is asking for the new i7 – and, luxury as it may be, that one is neither a home of wheels, nor a vehicle suitable for towing.
The seller of the bundle is however willing to let the two vehicles go separately, and in that case the price of the mobile home, the one we're most interested in now, drops even lower, at just $65,000.
As said, the motorhome is based on an International 3400, which was converted into a mobile home by the same person now selling it. More than that, we're told the motorhome was also extensively tested since its completion, in all weather conditions, including during some (probably mild) Colorado winters.
The bus retains most of the mechanical bits it had on when it was made, including the engine and transmission. The odometer shows close to 228,000 miles (367,000 km) of use. That's a lot by car standards, but for a bus not something that's unheard of.
Although important, the mechanical bits matter less than the conversion the bus went through to become a moving home. With its walls and ceiling insulated with foam, the generous, seat-less interior houses anything one would need to live life on the road.
We'll start with the sleeping area, which comprises a configurable couch and a king-size bed. It's not a simple bed, but one with storage areas underneath, but also enough room to allow for two rather large dogs to sneak in. For good measure, and to ensure some sort of visual connection with the real world when out in the wild, a 32-inch TV is included in this area.
Next to that, the kitchen area offers anything from a large sink to a propane cooktop and a chest-sized fridge. The bus is large enough to accommodate a wet bath with a shower and a composting toilet. Worrying about how much water is used should not be an issue, given how the International offers a freshwater capacity of 100 gallons (379 liters). There is a diesel heater on board to help with warmth.
The security of the bus' occupants is as you'd expect from such a build. The bus is equipped with a metal house door, if you can believe that, flood lights front and rear, and four security cameras. Access to the back is achieved by means of another custom door.
Energy for those living in the bus is provided by four 200 W solar panels and a series of batteries. There are also a number of plugs, including USB outlets, which deliver the energy to the hardware that needs it.
The guy selling the bundle says he has been living in the bus for the past eight months, but given how the thing is too big for him now, he's willing to let it go. The price, either for the pair or the motorhome itself, all things considered, is not that bad.
