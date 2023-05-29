Five-Door Ford Bronco Recalled Over Safety Compliance Issue, 175k Vehicles Affected

After a snail-paced rollout of the Ranger-based SUV, the Bronco was deservingly criticized for quality-related problems. Many field campaigns later, the Ford Motor Company hasn't yet rectified all of the inherent problems of the Bronco. The latest recall concerns all five-door vehicles produced in the period from September 23, 2020 and May 9, 2023, comprising a whopping 175,550 examples of the breed.

58 photos Photo: Ford / edited