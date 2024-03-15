Stunning 48-Inch Display Is Standard, But We Still Got to $82k with a 2024 Nautilus

Ford's premium division Lincoln launched the 2024 Nautilus fresh with a gasoline or hybrid powertrain and a massive 48-inch panoramic display above the dashboard, integrating all the mobile experiences anyone could imagine.
The second-generation mid-size Lincoln Nautilus is produced in China but hasn't abandoned its parent's home market – it just dropped by for the US market with glamorous specifications. In a nutshell, there's Lincoln BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology, a choice of two powertrains, new signature features, the traditional Lincoln styling on the outside, and a stunning all-new Lincoln Digital Experience featured on an 11.1-inch center-stack touchscreen as well as a space-age-like 48-inch main panoramic display.
Unlike General Motors, which isn't capable of offering people the choice of smartphone mirroring anymore, Ford's Lincoln integrates everything from Google and Amazon across the infotainment system and still lets users play with Apple CarPlay from an iPhone or with Android Auto from a compatible Android-based device. If we were chess players, which we are not, we would say that it's a clear case of checkmate to GM's delusions.
Anyway, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus comes with two powertrains – the base 2.0-liter turbocharged engine four-pot packing 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque mixed with an eight-speed automatic transmission as well as a 2.0-liter hybrid option using a CVT and a 100-kW electric motor. The best thing is that customers can specify the HEV on all trim levels, and even though it's more powerful (310 combined hp), it's also more frugal. So, the EPA ratings for the 2.0-liter are 21/29/24 mpg, while the hybrid delivers 30/31/30 in the city, on the highway, and combined.
Speaking of trim levels, there are just three options: Premiere, Reserve, and Black Label, starting from $50,415, from $54,750, or a whopping $74,250. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is available for ordering already, and that means we just couldn't help but visit the online configurator portal to imagine our perfect build. Since money is no concern in this case, we started with the Nautilus Black Label and immediately added the $750 Diamond Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat because black is too common, and the Chroma Caviar Dark Gray Metallic is way too expensive at $2k without actually being too fancy.
The Jet Appearance Package with those fancy 22-inch wheels and other goodies was another $3k, but we felt it was worth it, so we got along with the turbo hybrid mill, which adds just $1,500 to the price but comes with 60 extra horsepower and a better fuel economy rating. The interior theme remained Chalet because Redwood isn't available to combine with the exterior color of our choice, and we also dropped in a cargo area protector for $160 because you never know when there's something dirty in need of transportation. In the end, the result was quite satisfactory, and the final tally was $81,900.
