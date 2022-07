Stock 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Drag Races Blacklake XT1, Supercharged Truck Wins

Under the functional vents located in the hood’s center, the Magnuson- and Lingenfelter-branded supercharger is connected to a small-block V8 by means of a belt. Care to guess how much the 6.2-liter mill develops in this configuration? 650 horsepower is the official rating, which is a rather mild improvement, which doesn’t require a beefed-up transmission. A transfer case also needs to be mentioned, together with Chromoly control arms, long-travel shocks by JRi, as well as 17-inch Method Racing BeadGrip wheels.Loosely inspired by Prerunner trucks, the Baja-style truck further boasts a single-tipped Borla exhaust system, heavy-duty half shafts, a CCI Driveline drive shaft, a remote winch, and Katzkin leather upholstery, among other bits and pieces that come together like a hand in glove. On the other lane of the runway, Nathan Adlen of The Fast Lane is lining up for a drag race in a bone-stock Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 , which is the Silverado’s most off-road trim level yet. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is working on the Bison, yet prospective customers will be treated to the same powerplant.Codenamed L87, the free-breathing engine in this pickup develops a respectable 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. Why didn’t Chevrolet borrow the LT4 supercharged V8 from the Cadillac Escalade-V is beyond comprehension, but nevertheless, GM always made poor decisions in this regard. The LTA twin-turbo V8 comes to mind, a.k.a. the Blackwing used by the short-lived Cadillac CT6-V and CT6 Platinum.Forced induction makes a world of difference in the quarter mile, and obviously enough, the ZR2 simply can’t close the gap to the mighty XT1.