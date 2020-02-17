Still Clueless About the Czinger 21C? Here Is All 1,250 HP of It

Last week we learned one of the newcomers to the automotive scene will be Czinger, a California-based carmaker shooting straight for the stars with a hypercar called the 21C. At the time we were given just a few details, but not spectacular enough to get our heart pumping.
Now, with just two weeks remaining until the start of the Geneva Motor Show, where the car will be shown, the company decided to shed a bit more light on the mystery car and, at least on paper, things look amazing.
The 21C is now described as a hybrid, one that uses an in-house developed powertrain capable of insane performance. Read 1,250 hp, and an acceleration time (62 mph/100 kph) of 1.9 seconds. The car is a two-seater, with the two people in it located one in front of the other in an inline arrangement.
With the specs announced, the 21C has all the chances of becoming a true member of the hypercar family. If it ever gets made.
The project is the brainchild of Kevin Czinger, a man who is no stranger to insane projects that never became a reality. A while back, Czinger was working on a two-door sports car called Divergent Blade, one that was supposed to become the first car whose body and chassis were produced by means of 3D printing.
To date, the Divergent Blade is still not in production, but we guess the same processes will be used for the 21C as well, considering the manufacturing process is described as a “paradigm shift.”
We’ll probably hear more about the 21C in the coming days, as the only way for a company this young to keep people talking is to avoid the chaos of the auto show’s first few days. Until then, you can enjoy whatever you can of the hypercar in the gallery attached below and the video at the bottom of this text.
