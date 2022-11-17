Stellantis Acquires aiMotive to Accelerate Growth of Its Autonomous Driving Systems

Stellantis will buy the Hungarian startup aiMotive, an advanced AI and autonomous driving software developer, according to an announcement made today.
This acquisition is set to advance Stellantis’s technology development efforts, expand the global talent pool and help develop the company’s autonomous driving platform, STLA AutoDrive.
STLA AutoDrive is part of the three all-new technology platforms. STLA SmartCockpit and STLA Brain are also in development, and they will be deployed at scale starting in 2024 across STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, the four new vehicle platforms.
Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, said, “Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company.” He added, “aiMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”
aiMotive has over 200 employees across the globe, with offices in Germany, the U.S., and Japan. The acquisition doesn’t affect its activity, as the company will maintain its operational independence and rapid innovation startup culture, only it will be a subsidiary of Stellantis, and a Board of Directors will oversee it. Founder László Kishonti will continue as CEO.
AiMotive focuses on four critical areas in its technology product portfolio: aiDrive is an automated driving platform for all levels of autonomy that uses aiData as an advanced pipeline for data. The other two are aiWare, a state-of-the-art NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for automotive interference, and aiSim, a software simulation used to develop autonomous driving features.
In July 2021, Stellantis announced it plans to invest over €30 billion in electrification and software development by 2025. The company’s software strategy was reported during its Software Day in December last year. It’s now expected to produce about €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade.
STLA AutoDrive is part of the three all-new technology platforms. STLA SmartCockpit and STLA Brain are also in development, and they will be deployed at scale starting in 2024 across STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, the four new vehicle platforms.
Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, said, “Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company.” He added, “aiMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”
aiMotive has over 200 employees across the globe, with offices in Germany, the U.S., and Japan. The acquisition doesn’t affect its activity, as the company will maintain its operational independence and rapid innovation startup culture, only it will be a subsidiary of Stellantis, and a Board of Directors will oversee it. Founder László Kishonti will continue as CEO.
AiMotive focuses on four critical areas in its technology product portfolio: aiDrive is an automated driving platform for all levels of autonomy that uses aiData as an advanced pipeline for data. The other two are aiWare, a state-of-the-art NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for automotive interference, and aiSim, a software simulation used to develop autonomous driving features.
In July 2021, Stellantis announced it plans to invest over €30 billion in electrification and software development by 2025. The company’s software strategy was reported during its Software Day in December last year. It’s now expected to produce about €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade.