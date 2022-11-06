BMW 7 Series Upgrades Self-Driving Abilities With HERE HD Maps Allowing 80 Mph on Highways

BMW takes the next step in self-driving technology and updates the 7 Series navigation systems with the HERE HD Live maps capable of sustaining Level 2+ hands-free driving. This feature makes the luxury sedan the first BMW series production vehicle to use HERE HD Live Map for autonomous driving.
Level 2+ is an SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) rating for cars capable of self-driving on interstates and highways at speeds up to 85 mph/130 kph. Drivers must stay aware of their surroundings and be ready to take control.
The HERE platform allows real-time data processing, allowing the navigation system to suggest when the driver can safely deploy the autonomous driving function. HERE HD maps continuously collect road and traffic data and compile it to create digital maps. Watch the video to see how their system architecture works.
The HERE HD Live Map consists of very minute drive-lane level details that constantly update with continuous inputs from system users. This way, a car equipped with the satnav system has a precise image of its location while being aware of its surroundings. In other words, the car knows where it is and what lies ahead on the road.
The maps from the Dutch company HERE provides data about road topology (junctions, bridges, or changes in architecture, like going from three lanes to five or two). Additionally, the system keeps a traffic signage database and collects data about the traffic conditions (temporary deviations, jams, incidents, and so on) and makes decisions based on that input.
The HERE HD Live Maps are a backup source of information for the vehicle’s onboard sensors and assist a vehicle in adapting its behavior to upcoming road characteristics. Apart from the latest navigation technology from HERE, the BMW 7 Series benefits from Predictive Routing. This is “a cloud-based routing functionality that learns individual driving patterns to propose more personalized journeys.”
Furthermore, the top-of-the-range bimmer relies on HERE Real-Time Traffic (currently covering 70 countries). This feature gives drivers thorough information on traffic congestion down to lane-level precision. Also, the software informs about potential road hazards and automatically calculates a new route.
“A digital HD map is essential for highly automated driving. HERE HD Live Map is rich and reliable: it provides road geometry, route profile, and traffic signs – all on a global scale,” says Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President, Driving Experience at BMW Group. “This collaboration demonstrates the value of maps for highly automated driving. We look forward to supporting the expansion of Level 2+ to all types of roads,” adds Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies.
