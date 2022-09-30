Here Are the World's Richest Automakers, Tesla Isn't in the Top 10

Money talks. And if that is the case, then let’s find out who makes a lot of it. This new research reveals something many of us might have forgotten – Volkswagen is the world’s most well-off car brand when it comes to revenue. In fact, the German company is so rich that it could outspend countries like Portugal, Hungary, Qatar, or New Zealand.
In the financial world, revenue is what matters most. And carmakers aren’t the exception, even though their products spark passion and create communities worldwide. We must not forget that our favorite vehicle comes from a for-profit company. There are no charities in this sector.
Representing gross sales of goods and services, the revenue tells investors and executives how strong a particular company is. If the revenue is good, then the net income (also known as profit) should be as well.
When looking at the data collected and analyzed by Vanarama, the top 10 richest carmakers by revenue are Volkswagen, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, BMW, Honda, General Motors, SAIC, Hyundai, and Stellantis. Tesla is on the 13th spot. The EV maker sits above Renault but under Nissan and Kia.
Volkswagen has a revenue of $291 billion. This means it is wealthier than most countries! Adding the gross domestic product (GDP) of the poorest 58 countries around the world would still not be enough to reach what the German carmaker earns from selling cars and offering various other services.
Toyota with its revenue of $276 billion is not far off, but it’s still above Mercedes-Benz – the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has $100 billion less than the Japanese. However, the S-Class maker can outdo 137 countries when comparing its revenue to a nation’s GDP.
But things are also fascinating when looking at carmakers and their revenue as a percent of their country of origin’s GDP. Stellantis, Volkswagen, and Toyota are in the top three with 10%, 6.8%, and 5.6% respectively.
Finally, even though the revenue data reveals that legacy automakers are still nowhere close to losing the battle to EV makers, it certainly shows just how powerful the car-making industry is. The numbers are staggering!
