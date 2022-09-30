BMW i4 M50 Receives the Kith Treatment, Looks Very British

Known as the BMW i4 M50 by Kith, this zero-tailpipe emission four-door coupe-looking sedan is aimed at those that want the EV experience but without compromising on style and exclusivity. Here’s what’s included with this special and very limited edition of the Bavarian EV.
BMW and the New York lifestyle brand Kith have once again worked together to provide some lucky customers with a lavish, guilt-free automotive experience. The i4 M50 – touted by the manufacturer as the first all-electric BMW M car – has been put through a special modification program that involved some small, yet interesting upgrades.
The vehicle is finished in special green paintwork called Vitality Green, while the interior gets the marque’s Caramel Merino leather upholstery. Some fine details have also been added, such as the etching put on the cupholder lid. The fine ash wood trim shows the monochromatic BMW logo, but the lettering now says KITH. Laser-engraved in cursive writing, “Kith Exclusive Edition” is also found on the passenger side interior trim.
The KITH logo has also been embossed on the center console lid, while the floor mats now have a Caramel Merino leather outline.
The automaker’s logo has been modified as well for the vehicle’s exterior – the roundel has an extra ring and confirms the car is a special model. And that’s all. There are no performance upgrades or other major changes.
Two years ago, BMW and Kith collaborated to make 150 special BMW M4s. In what can be called a dire contrast, the i4 M50 by Kith will be made in just seven units for the whole world. One’s destined for an auction that will have global reach, while the other six might have already found their customers since the vehicle was presented to a handpicked audience during the Paris Fashion Week.
The lucky buyers will receive the 536-HP (544-PS) EV capable of traveling up to 270 mi (435 km) on a single charge and a 51-piece lifestyle collection.
Lastly, Kith’s founder Ronnie Fieg also received a special BMW 1602 Elektro for his collection that he reimagined. The vehicle matches the exterior of the i4 M50 by Kith and serves as an homage to the Bavarian automaker’s early interest in EV propulsion.
