Squeeze Your Entire Kitchen Into a Single Box the Size of a Cooler

Outdoor trips are fun but they come with compromises. You have to carefully put together your camping kit to make sure you have all the essentials, while making sure you don't haul around your entire house . But what if you could take on the road with you an entire room, perhaps the most important one of them all? Some dudes came up with a solution to squeeze an entire kitchen into a single, compact box. 9 photos



As compact as it is, the box



All these items fold into a single steel, aluminum, and wood box that measures 55 X 42 X 42 cm (21.7 X 16.5 X 16.5 in). The current weight of the box is 25 kg (55 pounds), but this is just a prototype and the Space Box creators think they can reduce it to 20 kg (44 pounds).



The Space Box can be easily installed by pulling out the oven and stove part, after which you can attach the two working tables on the sides. The tables come with their own racks on the bottom, where you can store all your kitchen utensils and food.



The sink is also foldable, and it’s placed on the right side. When collapsed, you can cover it with a wooden cutting board, which gives you additional workspace.



Bottle openers are obviously included, because, well, come on, we’re talking about a vacation kitchen here.



The Space Box is the creation of a Czech duo and you can support their project on Kickstarter. The multi-functional kitchen is available for a pledge of £629 (approximately $880). If the campaign reaches its $21,000 goal, your Space Box will be delivered by November 2021.

