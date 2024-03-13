Squeaky Clean Chevrolet Impala SS Mixes Matte Green With Black and Gold Details

Chevrolet is always considered the backbone of General Motors' lineup, but even this ultra-popular mass-market brand has almost deserted the passenger car sector. In fact, Cadillac today has more of them than Chevrolet if you can believe it!
Let's take a peek at Chevy's roster. We can see that as far as the 'cars' section on the company's online portal, there's only a lonesome $25,100 Chevrolet Malibu to choose from, and it's motivated by a meager 1.5-liter turbo inline-four hooked to a disappointing CVT. Moving on to the 'performance' category, the out-of-production Camaro populates it while inventory lasts, and the C8 Corvette starts at $68,300 in Stingray form and is also available as the 655-hp E-Ray from $105k or 670-hp Z06 from almost $113k.
Meanwhile, the 'sedans' page over at Cadillac includes just about everything, from the ultra-ritzy Celestiq all-electric flagship to the CT4 compact executive sedan, with CT5 mid-size models and the CT-V series plus Blackwings for the CT4 and CT5. Well, not long ago, Chevrolet was the king of various passenger cars. Heck, you could even get a high-performance sedan heavily based on a model featuring the great police package. That way, you could pass as an incognito law enforcement and government agency member without actually working for them.
Of course, you guessed correctly – we are talking about the great 1994 to 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS four-door sedan, which acted as the sporty seventh generation of the legendary Impala nameplate. Despite its short life, the Impala SS was produced in almost 70k examples, and even today, it's not uncommon to find the Chevy sedan looking ready to resume 'patrol duty' at a moment's notice. If you need a proper example, we have one, by the way.
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Chevy dreams, but it's impossible to say this Impala SS is inconspicuous because it will easily stand out in any crowd. Unfortunately, the traditional description posted by the aftermarket outlet is 'missing in action,' so we can only judge this beauty from the 1990s based on appearances.
For starters, the fresh paintjob or wrap will make the owner feel like it's part of the Military Police, whereas the massive black-with-yellow-details Forgiato aftermarket wheels are prone to attracting the attention of anyone passionate about big, forged wheels. Everything looks squeaky clean and new or upgraded on the outside, inside, and underside – so this is obviously a 'restomod' type of build. Last but not least, the engine bay looks absolutely stunning, and so does the cockpit – with just one exception, perhaps: not everyone will appreciate the matching Forgiato-style chrome steering wheel.
Meanwhile, the 'sedans' page over at Cadillac includes just about everything, from the ultra-ritzy Celestiq all-electric flagship to the CT4 compact executive sedan, with CT5 mid-size models and the CT-V series plus Blackwings for the CT4 and CT5. Well, not long ago, Chevrolet was the king of various passenger cars. Heck, you could even get a high-performance sedan heavily based on a model featuring the great police package. That way, you could pass as an incognito law enforcement and government agency member without actually working for them.
Of course, you guessed correctly – we are talking about the great 1994 to 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS four-door sedan, which acted as the sporty seventh generation of the legendary Impala nameplate. Despite its short life, the Impala SS was produced in almost 70k examples, and even today, it's not uncommon to find the Chevy sedan looking ready to resume 'patrol duty' at a moment's notice. If you need a proper example, we have one, by the way.
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, have a 'subtle' treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Chevy dreams, but it's impossible to say this Impala SS is inconspicuous because it will easily stand out in any crowd. Unfortunately, the traditional description posted by the aftermarket outlet is 'missing in action,' so we can only judge this beauty from the 1990s based on appearances.
For starters, the fresh paintjob or wrap will make the owner feel like it's part of the Military Police, whereas the massive black-with-yellow-details Forgiato aftermarket wheels are prone to attracting the attention of anyone passionate about big, forged wheels. Everything looks squeaky clean and new or upgraded on the outside, inside, and underside – so this is obviously a 'restomod' type of build. Last but not least, the engine bay looks absolutely stunning, and so does the cockpit – with just one exception, perhaps: not everyone will appreciate the matching Forgiato-style chrome steering wheel.