SQ5 Is Slower Than Q5 Plug-In, Audi Videos Seems to Show

We've looked at this over and over again and it doesn't make sense - the SQ5 beaten by the Q5 TFSI e. Well, it does, and we suspected this to be the case all along, but it's strange that Audi would highlight this on an official YouTube clip.
The first time we saw the Q5 TFSI e, we realized something was wrong. Its powertrain had way more power than something in this class would need, plus the body kit seemed a little familiar. Not only does it boast S line goodies as standard, but also the fake exhaust trim from the SQ5 as well.
But what is the Q5 TFSI e? As far as we can tell, it's the first plug-in hybrid version of the Q5. There used to be a hybrid, but only in a few markets. Its output designation is "55" which is indicative of 367 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque from a 2-liter turbo and a chunky e-motor, numbers which are similar to the old SQ5.
For 2019/2020, however, the SQ5 switched to a TDI system in Europe. That's right, you can only have it with a 3.0 TDI, but it's honestly a good engine that's suited to this type of car. With turbochargers and an electric compressor, the V6 pumps out 347 hp and 700 Nm of torque.
The official numbers would lead you to believe that TDI beats TFSI e: 5.1 seconds to 100 km/h in the SQ5 vs 5.3 seconds in that other one. But is that what happens in this official video. Not really. The dark silver hybrid pulls ahead of the diesel, and while the order would be reversed over a quarter-mile, some serious damage has been done here.
Is that going to influence buying decisions? Honestly, it should. The Q5 plug-in probably gets excellent mileage and is doing its part. The fact that it's also the fastest Q5 model can't hurt. They should have just called it the Q5 Turbo S E-Hybrid.
But what is the Q5 TFSI e? As far as we can tell, it's the first plug-in hybrid version of the Q5. There used to be a hybrid, but only in a few markets. Its output designation is "55" which is indicative of 367 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque from a 2-liter turbo and a chunky e-motor, numbers which are similar to the old SQ5.
For 2019/2020, however, the SQ5 switched to a TDI system in Europe. That's right, you can only have it with a 3.0 TDI, but it's honestly a good engine that's suited to this type of car. With turbochargers and an electric compressor, the V6 pumps out 347 hp and 700 Nm of torque.
The official numbers would lead you to believe that TDI beats TFSI e: 5.1 seconds to 100 km/h in the SQ5 vs 5.3 seconds in that other one. But is that what happens in this official video. Not really. The dark silver hybrid pulls ahead of the diesel, and while the order would be reversed over a quarter-mile, some serious damage has been done here.
Is that going to influence buying decisions? Honestly, it should. The Q5 plug-in probably gets excellent mileage and is doing its part. The fact that it's also the fastest Q5 model can't hurt. They should have just called it the Q5 Turbo S E-Hybrid.