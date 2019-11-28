autoevolution
 

SQ5 Is Slower Than Q5 Plug-In, Audi Videos Seems to Show

28 Nov 2019, 20:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We've looked at this over and over again and it doesn't make sense - the SQ5 beaten by the Q5 TFSI e. Well, it does, and we suspected this to be the case all along, but it's strange that Audi would highlight this on an official YouTube clip.
3 photos
SQ5 Is Slower Than Q5 Plug-In, Audi Videos Seems to ShowSQ5 Is Slower Than Q5 Plug-In, Audi Videos Seems to Show
The first time we saw the Q5 TFSI e, we realized something was wrong. Its powertrain had way more power than something in this class would need, plus the body kit seemed a little familiar. Not only does it boast S line goodies as standard, but also the fake exhaust trim from the SQ5 as well.

But what is the Q5 TFSI e? As far as we can tell, it's the first plug-in hybrid version of the Q5. There used to be a hybrid, but only in a few markets. Its output designation is "55" which is indicative of 367 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque from a 2-liter turbo and a chunky e-motor, numbers which are similar to the old SQ5.

For 2019/2020, however, the SQ5 switched to a TDI system in Europe. That's right, you can only have it with a 3.0 TDI, but it's honestly a good engine that's suited to this type of car. With turbochargers and an electric compressor, the V6 pumps out 347 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

The official numbers would lead you to believe that TDI beats TFSI e: 5.1 seconds to 100 km/h in the SQ5 vs 5.3 seconds in that other one. But is that what happens in this official video. Not really. The dark silver hybrid pulls ahead of the diesel, and while the order would be reversed over a quarter-mile, some serious damage has been done here.

Is that going to influence buying decisions? Honestly, it should. The Q5 plug-in probably gets excellent mileage and is doing its part. The fact that it's also the fastest Q5 model can't hurt. They should have just called it the Q5 Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Audi SQ5 TDI Audi Q5 55 TFSI e Q5 plug-in Audi drag race
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AUDI models:
AUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAUDI e-tron SportbackAUDI e-tron Sportback Medium SUVAUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryAUDI RS7 SportbackAUDI RS7 Sportback Medium PremiumAUDI RS6 AvantAUDI RS6 Avant Medium PremiumAll AUDI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day