Audi Brings A8, A7 Sportback, A6 and Q5 TFSI e Plug-In Hybrids to Geneva

Not one, not two, but a total of four new plug-n hybrid cars will be unveiled early next month iat the Geneva Motor Show by Audi. All four will be launched as part of the carmaker's new PHEV-exclusive designation, TFSI e, one that leaves the e-tron nameplate to be used exclusively for electric cars.
As of this year, the cars in the A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5 families will all have their own or improved PHEV variant, says Audi, and also a choice between two trim levels for each, comfort and sport.
Engine wise, all the four new PHEV will pair a turbocharged gasoline engine to an electric motor integrated into the transmission and a 14.1 kWh electric battery located in the luggage compartment floor. When in use, the hybrid combo – which has three driving modes, EV, Auto and Hold - can provide an electric range of about 40 km in the WLTP cycle (25 miles).
According to Audi, the battery fitted onto the new PHEVs can be charged at a charge connector with an output of 7.2 kW in about two hours. The TFSI e are eligible to be part of Audi’s e-tron Charging Service, a solution that offers access to 80 percent of all public charging stations in Europe, or around 72,000 charging points owned by 220 providers.
As said, the cars will be offered either as comfort or sports variants. The sport will add on top of the amenities found on the regular comfort trim things like a more tightly tuned suspension, higher boost performance of the electric motor and various S line elements.
For now, Audi did not say how much the electric motor and battery will add on top of the price for the A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5.
Full details on the plug-in hybrid variants for these models can be found in the document attached below.
As of this year, the cars in the A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5 families will all have their own or improved PHEV variant, says Audi, and also a choice between two trim levels for each, comfort and sport.
Engine wise, all the four new PHEV will pair a turbocharged gasoline engine to an electric motor integrated into the transmission and a 14.1 kWh electric battery located in the luggage compartment floor. When in use, the hybrid combo – which has three driving modes, EV, Auto and Hold - can provide an electric range of about 40 km in the WLTP cycle (25 miles).
According to Audi, the battery fitted onto the new PHEVs can be charged at a charge connector with an output of 7.2 kW in about two hours. The TFSI e are eligible to be part of Audi’s e-tron Charging Service, a solution that offers access to 80 percent of all public charging stations in Europe, or around 72,000 charging points owned by 220 providers.
As said, the cars will be offered either as comfort or sports variants. The sport will add on top of the amenities found on the regular comfort trim things like a more tightly tuned suspension, higher boost performance of the electric motor and various S line elements.
For now, Audi did not say how much the electric motor and battery will add on top of the price for the A8, A7 Sportback, A6, and Q5.
Full details on the plug-in hybrid variants for these models can be found in the document attached below.