Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looking All Bossy and Godlike at Nurburgring

How can we be so sure? That's because you can't build something now, out of the blue, that could compete with decades of tradition. Even if BMW, to pick one, were to build a rugged off-road capable SUV
, how would it style it? With modern looks? How is that a G-Class competitor? Would the Bavarians use a legacy approach? What legacy? The brand has no history building this type of vehicles.
No, BMW and Audi are smart enough to stay out of it and focus on filling other niches (such as Audi is doing with the Q8
or BMW with the 2 Series Active and Grand Tourer). The G-Wagen is the untouchable, and even its rivals can respect that.
For this new model, Mercedes-Benz
has prepped everything from scratch - or so it says - making it the first complete makeover since its initial commercial launch in 1979. But don't expect this exhaustive transformation to show on the outside - the design elements that made the G-Class the legend it is are going nowhere.
The SUV is growing in all directions but also promises to shed a few pounds - as many as 880 (or 400 kg), if rumors turn out to be true. That should help with its fuel efficiency first and foremost, but it dynamic performance should also receive a bump since that's a lot of weight even for a car this size.
With Mercedes-Benz busy spreading the new inline-six engines across the range, the 2019 G-Class will see those units replace the current V6 options, but you're probably more interested to know what happens to the AMG G 63
model.
We are as well since all we know right now is that it will use the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an AMG
-fiddled version of the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The power output could be anything up to the 612 hp found in the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, or the Affalterbach engineers might choose to dial it down a little.
Whatever the case, the new G 63 will be a fast machine in a straight line with those side exhaust taking care of the aural drama. Just like its predecessor, don't expect it to be a driver's car, though, and bending should still be a very tilting experience despite possible advancements in the suspension area as well.
While the exterior design will change completely and yet remain the same, the interior will only do the former. Expect new everything as the G-Class will fall in line with the rest of the Mercedes-Benz/AMG lineup regarding cabin feel. We'll just have to wait and see how the latest curvy interior design fits the G-Wagen, but we should probably relax and trust the men on the task.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is slated for an early 2018 release at the Detroit Auto Show, which means there are just two short months separating us from that moment. In the meantime, all we can do is sit and wait and hope it either drops some of the camo or someone leaks a few naked pictures.