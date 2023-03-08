Someone Has Created a Shoe Cleaner (Yes, a Shoe Cleaner!) for Cars, Clean Mats For the Win

Keeping the car mats clean isn’t exactly an easy mission, especially during rainy days, but a new product called Tidee Ride promises to help drivers in this regard.
Cleaning the shoes before getting behind the wheel is something most drivers do. But on the other hand, we all know that removing every little spot of dirt is impossible.
If you park your car on the side of a muddy road, keeping the car mats clean is painfully difficult. Drivers have long been trying various solutions, such as changing their shoes before stepping inside the car. But at the end of the day, there’s no convenient solution to address this major shortcoming.
Tidee Ride says it has what it takes to keep the car mats clean without too much effort on your side. The product comes with a ridiculously simple design that allows it to attach to the car door. Every time you get behind the wheel, you can just clean your shoes, and that’s pretty much it.
The device can open and close with a single touch. It comes with a magnetic clasp whose role is to keep it closed while driving. This means the product can’t open when you’re in the car. To protect the door, it sports felt lining on the area that comes in contact with the car.
The parent company says the product does not move around when driving. In the demonstration video that shows it in action, however, it seems a little flimsy, but this probably depends on the installation method.
Tidee Ride can be pulled and cleaned by just removing a tray whose role is to collect the dirt from your shoes. It can’t be used as a step to get into the car, but the parent company says that making the device a bit wider could eventually provide it with this purpose as well.
The design of Tidee Ride is as simple as it could be, and despite some people finding it a rather ridiculous product, it has already caught the attention of the WWW. The funding goal has already been reached on Kickstarter, and with 55 more days left until the campaign comes to an end, the budget could increase significantly.
The parent company says it plans to ship the car shoe cleaner to Kickstarter supporters by June this year. The super early bird package is available for just $11, and this guarantees you’re getting your sample when it starts shipping.
Several color options to match the interior of more cars are already planned, but it all depends on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. For now, the device will ship in black, whereas silver and white models will be added if certain funding goals are reached.
