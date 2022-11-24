Someone Borrowed a Car Repair Manual in 1975 And Returned It… 47 Years Later

Someone in Minnesota took the “better late than never” saying literally, as they returned a book they borrowed from a local library back in 1975 no less than 47 years later.
That’s right, the Washington County Library System claims they’ve received the book, titled “Chilton's Foreign Car Repair Manual: German, Swedish, Italian Cars, Vol. 1,” by mail earlier this month at the Lake Elmo Library.
After trying to figure out more details, the library staff found out that the car repair manual was borrowed back in 1975 by someone who wanted to repair an old Mercedes-Benz and needed further information for the job.
The borrower felt bad about the whole thing, so the book came alongside a letter to explain precisely what happened. As it turns out, after repairing the car, the manual was placed in the trunk and stayed there until it was discovered by the same man 47 years later alongside a series of other vintage items.
“In the mid-1970s, I was living in Lake Elmo and was working on an old Mercedes Benz. I took out this book for reference. 47 years later I found it in a trunk with other interesting things from the ‘70s. It’s a little overdue, but I thought you might want it back,” the borrower explained in the apologetic letter they included in the book.
The library staff says the mail package also included a donation to purchase a replacement title.
For what it’s worth, the Washington Country Library no longer charges for overdue books, but on the other hand, the staff says a replacement fee is still required for lost or damaged materials. In other words, returning a car manual 47 years later doesn’t involve any extra fees, and the library says everybody is happy the book is back in such a great condition.
