Someone Abandoned This 60-Year-Old Maserati Without Imagining How Rare It Is

Announced at the 1960 Salon International de l’Auto in Geneva, the Maserati 3500GTi was supposed to push the sporty attitude of the 3500GT even further with the addition of mechanical fuel injection.
Using a Lucas system that replaced the triple Weber carburetors and with a 5-speed transmission that was now offered as standard, the 3500GTi increased the power output to 235 hp, therefore making its performance appetite as obvious as possible.
The production of the Maserati 3500GT included just a little over 2,200 units, but on the other hand, the 3500GTi was a lot rarer. Launched in 1961 and then retired in 1964 together with the entire lineup, the 3500GTi wasn’t a common appearance, with only approximately 450 units rolling off the assembly lines.
One of them is right here fighting to get back on the road after spending way too many years abandoned in a garage.
The car, which is essentially a garage find, was purchased by the current owner back in 1967, and it was imported to the States from Germany. However, it’s not exactly clear why this happened, but the owner eventually moved the car to long-term storage, and based on the photos, it was left to fight with conditions that weren’t exactly appropriate for such a rare gem.
Probably the best thing about this 1962 Maserati is that it’s extremely original, so not only does it comes with everything untouched and unmolested, but it’s also a survivor that seems to require just a decent amount of TLC before being moved to someone’s collection.
The folks over at Gullwing Motor Cars, the garage that’s now trying to find a new home for this Maserati, haven’t said anything about the engine that’s under the hood, so we don’t know if it’s starting and running.
What we do know, however, is that the 3500GTi isn’t by any means cheap. The asking price is $139,500, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled on eBay, just in case someone has another deal in mind.
