Original and Unrestored: 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Spent Years in a Garage, TLC Required

Back in 1970, Plymouth produced close to 43,500 Road Runners, and needless to say, most of them rolled off the assembly lines as a 2-door hardtop.
The convertibles are the ones that ended up becoming super-rare, as the parent company manufactured only a little over 800 units.
The Road Runner we have here isn’t one of these rare examples, but on the other hand, it’s still one of the few coming in an unrestored and all-original condition after all these years.
This is a California survivor, and even the bright blue metallic paint on the body is the one that came with the car when it got to see the daylight back in 1970. eBay seller kahew_8028 says the previous owner parked the Road Runner in a garage specifically to repair the damage you can see in the photos, but such work has never been completed anyway.
Most of the parts required for the whole thing have already been purchased, so they come as extras for whoever buys the Road Runner, just in case they want to fully restore it.
And speaking of a full restoration, this 1970 Road Runner doesn’t require more than average TLC. The rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern on this model, but some occasional dings and dents would still have to be resolved by the new owner.
As for what’s under the hood, this Road Runner comes with the original 383 4-barrel unit. Unfortunately, we have no idea if it’s running or not, but given the overall shape of this car, we should expect the engine to at least turn over by hand.
A Road Runner in such a solid condition is rather hard to find, and this is why the price of the car seems to be going through the roof lately. The bidding has already reached $36,000, and given the auction comes without a reserve, the vehicle will certainly have a new home in 9 days.
