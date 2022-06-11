Someone Bought a Facelifted BMW 635 CSi for $30, It Sat Untouched in a Garage for 13 Years

Some people are lucky! This man minded his own business on a random day a couple of years ago, but a glance and a kind attitude changed his life after seeing a garage that wasn’t closed properly. It also looked neglected. Here’s how he ended up with an attractive BMW 635 CSi, for which he paid nothing.
Known by BMW aficionados as the E24, the car in question was discovered by this British bloke entirely by accident in 2013. He was parking his vehicle when he saw that the garage next to his wasn’t closed properly. He noticed a very cool back end but decided not to snoop around. Being a good neighbor and a kind soul, he decided to properly lock it so nobody would force their way in. Even though he noticed the 635 CSi and felt saddened by the condition it was in, the man didn’t want to look any further.
A year later, he found himself clearing out his garage because the city’s administration had decided to demolish them. That’s when he remembered the BMW in the unit next to him. It was a vehicle he held dear to himself.
He opened the garage door and saw the car just sitting there. It had a mattress on the roof, and some of the windows were smashed. He asked the city council about it and found out the vehicle was left there for over 13 years! The garage it sat in remained unrented for over 10 years as well.
The completely forgotten car could’ve ended up scrapped by authorities, but he decided to save it. The British man applied for a log book. The DVLA (equivalent to the DMV in the U.S.) received the request and started searching for the owner. After barely a month, he received the log book in his name. This essentially meant that he was now the registered keeper of the 6 Series. It cost him a little over $30 (£25).
Unfortunately, the law is very clear in this case. He might’ve gotten the valid log book (known in the U.S. as proof of registration), but the previous owner or his heirs might simply turn up one day and claim the car back without having to reimburse the man for what he’s invested in it over the years.
But until then, he has a very cool 1980s BMW 635 CSi sitting in his garage for which he paid virtually nothing. And that’s properly amazing. considering these two-door classics go for anywhere from $22,000 to almost $70,000. The vehicle is incredibly rare, as BMW made only 524 for the UK market. These right-hand-drive models were built from 1985 until 1989. Now they’re also shooting up in value.
Is possession still nine-tenths of the law? If that’s the case, then this guy won! You can watch more of his story and the modifications that were done to the vehicle in the video down below. It was published by a well-known YouTuber!
