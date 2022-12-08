SolarBotanic Trees Will Become Reality Thanks to Sheffield AMRC

We all know what solar panels look like, and we also know how wind turbines look, and they are not always the nicest things to look at in an environment. Sure, they may be nicer than a coal-powered power plant, but what if there is an alternative that also looks better? Well, the people at SolarBotanic had an idea.
Instead of the usual rectangular panels, the folks at SolarBotanic propose a tree-shaped solar array. Their proposal is for an integrated solution that looks like a tree, instead of the usual panels above parking spaces. As you can see in the photo gallery, it looks quite good, but most of these are renderings.
Now, the company has teamed up with the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Center, or AMRC, which will help the firm develop and build a field prototype. Once that is complete, they will be able to test the system in real life and see how it can achieve its imagined goals, such as charging EVs, providing solar energy to individual homes, and being aesthetically pleasing.
According to the firm, one of these trees can generate enough power for a three-room house, while excess energy that is produced can be put back into the main grid and sold to the local energy provider, thus making the owner a prosumer.
The developers of the tech have also imagined the possibility of integrating batteries in these trees, so that excess energy during the daytime can be stored for use at night, when there is no solar power, thus reducing the reliance on the conventional power grid.
These artificial trees cannot replace real trees, and they cannot replace solar farms, as the latter are called. Instead, their goal is to be positioned in places where aesthetics matter, but power is still required.
For example, the center of a town square, or in the courtyards of various companies. While the buildings may have solar panels on top, these trees will provide an extra bit of energy from solar power.
Once the prototypes are fully developed, the team at SolarBotanic must start production, as the firm already has an order of 200 of these for RAW Charging Group. The latter is an EV charging service provider, and it looks like there is a match made in heaven for SolarBotanic.
