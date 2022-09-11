Smoking at the Gas Pump When Filling the Tank Posed Unexpected Health Hazard for This Man







Number one: locate the source of (potential) fire. Check – in the shape of a smoking customer.

Number two: get to the fire extinguisher. Check – found where the fire department requires it to be.

Number two-point-one: Remember the PASS technique (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep).

Number three: grab the grip of the extinguisher and Pull out the safety pin. All is good so far (I would say the gas station worker has had a few training sessions, as he does not hesitate at all).





Number five: firmly Squeeze the grip handle and use the last S in the PASS.



Which is Sweep – with a left-to-right motion, keep spraying fire retardant at the burning spot until the fire is out permanently. Check(mate). The self-acclaimed firefighter takes no chances and blasts the cigarette (together with the smoker's face).



I stress permanently, as fires may be temporarily smothered when depriving the blaze of oxygen but may reignite if not correctly handled. Simply put – overkill the fire with your extinguisher, just to make sure. And then spray it a few more times – you can never be too cautious.



I did mention earlier that a lit cigarette next to a fuel pump has little to no









Gasoline is highly flammable – hence the combustion part of the "Internal Combustion Engine" phrase. However, gasoline is impervious to its surroundings when catching fire and can easily burst into flames if not handled with caution.So, it's common sense not to fill up a car's fuel tank while handling a lit cigarette, despite science arguing against gas igniting from such a tiny heat source. However, testing the science limits is not something to be tried at the gas station, so please do not do it.Otherwise, you might end up like the man in this article's video. The location and date are not disclosed, but it makes no difference. A lit cigarette in a gas station, right next to the pump, while combustible liquid flows inside the vehicle's fuel tank, could get someone very nervous, regardless of where it happens.At least, it did get one gas station employee anxious enough to take matters into his own hands. Not at all happy with the customer's attitude towards fire prevention, the man casually walks to the fire extinguisher – located right next to the pump – and proceeds to execute the safety plan.