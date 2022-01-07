Smart Robot With Funny Name Can Feed, Entertain, and Monitor Your Pet While You're Away

With a ridiculous name, a cute appearance, and packed with smart, useful features, the Guliguli robot is the best toy and companion you can get for your pets.
We all love our pets, but most of the time we have to do it from a distance, as our job and daily routines keep us apart from them for hours on end. This Chinese-made wheeled robot can be the perfect replacement companion while you’re away from home because it can attend to your pets’ most basic needs and it allows you to keep an eye on them, regardless of your whereabouts.
At first, you might mistake the Guliguli with a miniature vacuum cleaner, but this little gadget hides some really smart features under its plastic housing. It measures approximately 20 x 20 x 15 cm (8 x 8 x 6 in), weighs 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds), comes with two large wheels and a built-in snack box with 12 compartments. It can quietly and freely move at 360 degrees and has a maximum climbing angle of 15 degrees.
The bot packs a 6000 mAh lithium battery that offers up to 10 hours of work time in video mode and four hours in video + drive mode. Approximately four hours are required to fully recharge
the battery.
Tech-wise, the Guliguli comes with Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities and a mobile app that allows you to control it remotely. It also features two-way audio, a camera, a laser light, a night vision light, and a light sensor.
This small robot can do a lot for both you and your pet. Its feeding function automatically releases food from one of the snack box’s compartments and you can customize when and how much food your pet is fed.
Another use of the Guliguli is to act as a playmate for your pet, and that’s where its laser light comes in, teasing your cat or dog. You can easily move the laser via your phone and keep your pet busy and entertained.
The two-way audio allows you to also communicate with your furry friend, while the photo and video features of the Guliguli use the HD camera with a wide-angle lens to follow the pets around and keep an eye on them.
If you’re sold on the Guliguli robotic pet companion, you can find it on Kickstarter and get one for a pledge of approximately $170. Deliveries are estimated to begin this March. You can watch it in action in the presentation video on Kickstarter.
