Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Strips for the Junkyard, Still Has Meat on the Bones

A 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has been listed for grabs in Detroit, Michigan, only it’s not exactly the type of ride that can be reintroduced to the road, as there are quite a few parts missing.
From what we can tell in the pictures shared on Copart, several body panels, a good chunk of the interior, and other bits and bobs are not there anymore. On a more positive note, however, the heart still is, and it is one component that deserves to be saved.
Thus, anyone looking for a proper engine for their weekend car, or perhaps their daily if they live on the dangerous side of life, should definitely check out the wreckage in person, and make sure that the mill still fires up. The vendor did not say anything else about this super sedan that will go under the hammer in the nearby future.
We will remind you that the latest iteration Charger SRT Hellcat boasts no less than 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, produced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The Redeye is even punchier, lifting the output and torque to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), and enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile is dealt with in sub-11 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph), as per Dodge’s estimates.
Other than the engine, which is definitely the icing on the cake here, interested parties could also source other components from this car, and from what we can see, it was in more-than-decent condition, save for the front windshield, before its owner decided to strip it to the bone. We don’t know why they chose to do so, but if you do, then feel free to share the information in our comments area down below.
Thus, anyone looking for a proper engine for their weekend car, or perhaps their daily if they live on the dangerous side of life, should definitely check out the wreckage in person, and make sure that the mill still fires up. The vendor did not say anything else about this super sedan that will go under the hammer in the nearby future.
We will remind you that the latest iteration Charger SRT Hellcat boasts no less than 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, produced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The Redeye is even punchier, lifting the output and torque to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), and enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The quarter-mile is dealt with in sub-11 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph), as per Dodge’s estimates.
Other than the engine, which is definitely the icing on the cake here, interested parties could also source other components from this car, and from what we can see, it was in more-than-decent condition, save for the front windshield, before its owner decided to strip it to the bone. We don’t know why they chose to do so, but if you do, then feel free to share the information in our comments area down below.