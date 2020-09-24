Slammed Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC Rides Dirty, Looks Clean

The build quality of the W126-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class (think: 1979-1991) is legendary and while this incarnation of the luxury sedan wasn't burdened by overly complicated electronics, it still introduced new features such as traction control or seatbelt pretensioners working with airbags. However, we are now here to discuss an example of the C126 Coupe.
Sharing its timeless styling and reliability with the sedan, this two-door packs serious project car potential and the Los Angeles-based owner of this particular example has decided to exploit that.
To start with, we're looking at the range-topper here, namely the 560 SEC, which means motivation comes from a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 (the 560 SEC AMG 6.0 widebody is in another league altogether). And, thanks to the custom exhaust system, the motor can fully express its feelings and emotions.
As you can easily notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, this big coupe rides as low as possible. Then again, there's no reason to fret over the car not being able to cover daily driver tasks, since the vehicle features air suspension. So yes, the driver can always lift the thing.
Then we have the custom wheels. Supplied by Revolve, these three-piece units sport a white finish and the kind of super-sized lips that will split opinions, generating strong emotions on both sides, with their camber angle also being part of this.
As for the eye-catching matte purple finish of the Benz, this seems to be a wrap job.
And while this is the facelifted model, we're still looking at a car that is over three decades old. But "senior" parts can always get a second chance, as highlighted by the seats of the vehicle. The Recaro units fitted to this vehicle are lifted from the said 560 SEC 6.0 AMG and have recently received a complete makeover, one featuring a strong custom aroma.
Now, if this build seems extreme, you should check out a rendering we recently published, which showcases a fictional full carbon Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 SEL 6.0 AMG prototype.
To start with, we're looking at the range-topper here, namely the 560 SEC, which means motivation comes from a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 (the 560 SEC AMG 6.0 widebody is in another league altogether). And, thanks to the custom exhaust system, the motor can fully express its feelings and emotions.
As you can easily notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, this big coupe rides as low as possible. Then again, there's no reason to fret over the car not being able to cover daily driver tasks, since the vehicle features air suspension. So yes, the driver can always lift the thing.
Then we have the custom wheels. Supplied by Revolve, these three-piece units sport a white finish and the kind of super-sized lips that will split opinions, generating strong emotions on both sides, with their camber angle also being part of this.
As for the eye-catching matte purple finish of the Benz, this seems to be a wrap job.
And while this is the facelifted model, we're still looking at a car that is over three decades old. But "senior" parts can always get a second chance, as highlighted by the seats of the vehicle. The Recaro units fitted to this vehicle are lifted from the said 560 SEC 6.0 AMG and have recently received a complete makeover, one featuring a strong custom aroma.
Now, if this build seems extreme, you should check out a rendering we recently published, which showcases a fictional full carbon Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 SEL 6.0 AMG prototype.