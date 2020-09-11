The Full Carbon Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 SEL 6.0 AMG That Never-Ever Was

The W126 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was built between 1979 and 1991, will always be cherished for its timeless styling, its no-expense-spared build quality and amazing reliability (despite not packing overly complex electronics, it still pioneered features such as traction control or SRS - seatbelt pretensioners working with airbags). In fact, a digital artist named Karan Adivi has now gone as far as "inventing" a range-topping AMG prototype for the '80s MB flagship, which is portrayed in these renderings.
The concept behind the eye candy involves portraying a full carbon widebody W126 S-Class with plenty of racecar-inspired features that AMG could've secretly built back in the day (once again, this is a fictional creation).
Keep in mind that this incarnation of the luxury sedan was built years before Mercedes-Benz incorporated AMG. Nevertheless, the latter did offer multiple body kits for the W126, as well as a plethora of engine goodies - the one we all remember is the DOHC 6.0-liter V8 for the 560 SEL, a limited-production monster that delivered 385 hp and could do around 190 mph (300 km/h), numbers that were downright stunning for the era.
There were also the AMG-massaged 500 SEC (coupe) racecars that took part in the 1989 24 Hours of Spa endurance race, albeit with these not reaching success.
Returning to this rendering, Adivi went quite far in his effort to portray a stillborn project. So, while coming up with multiple versions of the performance luxury saloon, one of these features the Matte Orange shade sometimes seen of the German automaker's test vehicles, mixed with Turbofan wheels that generate downforce by sucking air from under the vehicle.
As you'll notice in the Instagram posts below, we also get to feast our eyes on Blue and Silver (of course) versions riding on "normal" motorsport-style wheels, while a full carbon incarnation (one-off wheels and all) is also portrayed.
Regardless of the said differences, these beasts come with a boxy widebody approach, super-sized air intakes and even NACA ducts before the rear wheels.
Oh, and we can't overlook that massive, central exhaust, which doesn't care about details such as luggage or a license plate.
Keep in mind that this incarnation of the luxury sedan was built years before Mercedes-Benz incorporated AMG. Nevertheless, the latter did offer multiple body kits for the W126, as well as a plethora of engine goodies - the one we all remember is the DOHC 6.0-liter V8 for the 560 SEL, a limited-production monster that delivered 385 hp and could do around 190 mph (300 km/h), numbers that were downright stunning for the era.
There were also the AMG-massaged 500 SEC (coupe) racecars that took part in the 1989 24 Hours of Spa endurance race, albeit with these not reaching success.
Returning to this rendering, Adivi went quite far in his effort to portray a stillborn project. So, while coming up with multiple versions of the performance luxury saloon, one of these features the Matte Orange shade sometimes seen of the German automaker's test vehicles, mixed with Turbofan wheels that generate downforce by sucking air from under the vehicle.
As you'll notice in the Instagram posts below, we also get to feast our eyes on Blue and Silver (of course) versions riding on "normal" motorsport-style wheels, while a full carbon incarnation (one-off wheels and all) is also portrayed.
Regardless of the said differences, these beasts come with a boxy widebody approach, super-sized air intakes and even NACA ducts before the rear wheels.
Oh, and we can't overlook that massive, central exhaust, which doesn't care about details such as luggage or a license plate.
View this post on Instagram
ÞÔååÕâá æØåÜØæ ìî. Full project is now up on Behance. Would love to to know what you guys think! Also I designed and modelled my own carbon fibre rims for the Karbonn series. Swipe to see more. Definitely going to be modelling more designs for future projects. Link in bio. . . . . . #mercedesamg #mercedes #mercedesbenz #sclass #widebody #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #digitalart #carporn #carsofinstagram #retro #vintage #classic #classiccars #carlifestyle #speedhunters #blacklist #racecar #fastcars #concept #conceptart #cargram