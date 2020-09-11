The Full Carbon Mercedes-Benz S-Class 560 SEL 6.0 AMG That Never-Ever Was

View this post on Instagram

ÞÔååÕâá æØåÜØæ ìî. Full project is now up on Behance. Would love to to know what you guys think! Also I designed and modelled my own carbon fibre rims for the Karbonn series. Swipe to see more. Definitely going to be modelling more designs for future projects. Link in bio. . . . . . #mercedesamg #mercedes #mercedesbenz #sclass #widebody #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #design #digitalart #carporn #carsofinstagram #retro #vintage #classic #classiccars #carlifestyle #speedhunters #blacklist #racecar #fastcars #concept #conceptart #cargram

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:58am PDT