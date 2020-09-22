League of Legends Gets Major Backing from Mercedes-Benz

League of Legends (LoL for short) is one of those video game phenomenons whose purpose on this planet we older ones can barely understand. But there are plenty others that do – the game’s developer, Riot Games, said at the end of last year 30 million people were playing it monthly. And that is reason enough for giants like Mercedes-Benz to build entire strategies with the game at the center.
For a while now the German carmaker has made it clear it is betting big on eSports. Starting with the free Merc handed to the winner of the Dota Major Championships in 2018, and ending with the severing of ties with the German National football team, the three-pointed star brand made a commitment to this (still) emerging industry. And now comes another development.
Starting September 25, Shanghai will be holding its first major event of the year. We’re not talking about some type of physical sport, or a concert, but the tenth edition of the 2020 LoL Esports World Championship. Known as 2020 Worlds, the event is a major one for LoL gamers.
Mercedes took advantage of the moment to announce it has become the exclusive automotive partner of all global League of Legends eSports events. That includes the Mid-Season Invitational, Worlds, and the All-Star Event, and the carmaker as the presenting sponsor of the Trophy Ceremony at global events.
"We decided to partner with Riot Games because we strongly believe in esports," said in a statement Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.
"League of Legends is one of the most popular games in recent years. By partnering with Riot Games at the global level, we want to participate even more actively than before in shaping the future of esports and inspire fans about our brand in a playful dialog."
The carmaker did not say how big of a financial effort this will be.
Starting September 25, Shanghai will be holding its first major event of the year. We’re not talking about some type of physical sport, or a concert, but the tenth edition of the 2020 LoL Esports World Championship. Known as 2020 Worlds, the event is a major one for LoL gamers.
Mercedes took advantage of the moment to announce it has become the exclusive automotive partner of all global League of Legends eSports events. That includes the Mid-Season Invitational, Worlds, and the All-Star Event, and the carmaker as the presenting sponsor of the Trophy Ceremony at global events.
"We decided to partner with Riot Games because we strongly believe in esports," said in a statement Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.
"League of Legends is one of the most popular games in recent years. By partnering with Riot Games at the global level, we want to participate even more actively than before in shaping the future of esports and inspire fans about our brand in a playful dialog."
The carmaker did not say how big of a financial effort this will be.