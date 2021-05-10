Simon Cowell Is Back to Riding e-Bikes After Back-Breaking Accident

They say you never forget how to ride a bike. In this particular case, it seems that a love of riding can’t be undone even by a very scary accident – and the subsequent painful surgery and recovery.
In August last year, 61-year-old Simon Cowell bought himself a new toy on two wheels: the world’s most powerful e-bike on the market, a 15-kW (20-hp) trail bike called Swind EB-01. The first ride on it would also be his last, as he ended up on his back, with three smashed vertebrae.
The Swind EB-01 is not road-legal, but it still classifies as an e-bike due to loopholes in legislation. It is an incredibly powerful pedelec and, by Cowell’s own admission, he didn’t bother to read the owner’s manual before hopping on it and hitting torque, which made him unwillingly pop a wheelie, and landed him on his back.
Cowell underwent six-hour surgery on his broken back and went through painful, prolonged recovery. Initial reports talked about how he might not be able to walk again, a not so uncommon consequence with this type of injury. Yet less than one year after his accident, contrary to reports saying that his partner Lauren Silverman was “forcing” him to sell his massive collection of e-bikes, here he is, back in the saddle once more.
TMZ has photos of Cowell out on a ride with his family, in Malibu, where he owns a home. Lauren and their son were both on traditional bikes, but Cowell was on a motorized one.
In case you’re wondering, it’s a Spitzing pedelec, a full-suspension trail bike of the kind he’s been seen riding before. Based on older paparazzi photos, Cowell probably owned at least a couple of Spitzing models. Spitzing bikes are “tame” compared to the Swind EB-01, with 250 W and 500 W motors, but very high-tech specs and materials – which explains why they’re priced in the $10,000 range.
Cowell and e-bikes, the love story that never ends.
