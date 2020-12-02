Short-Bed 1981 Toyota SR5 Comes With Rare Black and Silver Overalls

Despite the many pickup trucks available on the U.S. market, most customers don’t seem to be interested in anything but American machines. All we talk about are trucks made by the likes of Chevrolet or Ford, no matter if they’re brand new, pre-owned, or custom.
But there are pickups made by others that, at least at first glance, are equally as capable and exciting. The Toyota Hilux is one of them, and it’s a shame we don’t come across this breed more often.
Because this December we’re honoring pickups as well as part of our Celebration Month coverage, we made a purpose of finding more non-American trucks to talk about. We uncovered this one here, a 1981 Toyota, waiting for someone to pay $29,000 to get it.
Presently, the Toyota pickup range for the American market only includes the Tacoma and Tundra, but there was a time when the Hilux was a more common sight. Of course, people didn’t necessarily call it Hilux but rather used the name of one of its most popular option packages, SR5, when talking about it.
Born in 1968, the model is currently in its eighth generation. The one we have here, a 1981 variant, thus comes from the 3rd generation, and when it was launched, it was presented as having “sedan-like specifications and equipment,” while at the same time being more than capable as a workhorse.
We’re talking, of course, about a true SR5, that specific trim level that came with a sportier look, better off-roading equipment, and unique styling. This short bed truck, riding on Mickey Thompson wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires, is equipped with Toyota’s 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, tied to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Seemingly in very good condition, the truck also comes wrapped in very rare overalls: black paint all around, highlighted by patches of white, grey, and silver.
Because this December we’re honoring pickups as well as part of our Celebration Month coverage, we made a purpose of finding more non-American trucks to talk about. We uncovered this one here, a 1981 Toyota, waiting for someone to pay $29,000 to get it.
Presently, the Toyota pickup range for the American market only includes the Tacoma and Tundra, but there was a time when the Hilux was a more common sight. Of course, people didn’t necessarily call it Hilux but rather used the name of one of its most popular option packages, SR5, when talking about it.
Born in 1968, the model is currently in its eighth generation. The one we have here, a 1981 variant, thus comes from the 3rd generation, and when it was launched, it was presented as having “sedan-like specifications and equipment,” while at the same time being more than capable as a workhorse.
We’re talking, of course, about a true SR5, that specific trim level that came with a sportier look, better off-roading equipment, and unique styling. This short bed truck, riding on Mickey Thompson wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires, is equipped with Toyota’s 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, tied to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Seemingly in very good condition, the truck also comes wrapped in very rare overalls: black paint all around, highlighted by patches of white, grey, and silver.