autoevolution
 

Shocking Video Proves Jaywalking, High Heels and Mobile Phones Don’t Mix

29 Jun 2018, 15:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Today’s edition of Jaywalking 101: first of all, never do it. Especially if you have pedestrian crossings nearby. Secondly, if you must do it, make sure you’re not on high heels or looking at your phone while running.
11 photos
2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback2018 Subaru Outback
One woman from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, was almost crushed to death when she failed to do both these things. She ran across a 3-lane street at an unmarked spot, while wearing high heels and looking at her phone. All at the same time.

The worst part is that, according to Metro, she had a pedestrian crossing only 50 meters away. So she risked her life for nothing.

The good part is that, despite the shocking accident, she survived with some injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery, the same media outlet says.

In the video, captured by a nearby surveillance camera, the 22-year-old is seen getting ready to jaywalk across the busy 3-lane street. She makes it past the first 2 lanes safely, but is then distracted. She is holding a phone in her hand and, for just a second, she appears as if she’s checking the screen.

That one second could have proved fatal. She sees the incoming car a bit too late and slips on her high heels as she tries to stop, effectively sliding under the crushing wheels. The driver must have been as shocked as she was, because, in reversing the car after the accident, he almost hits another person, rushing to help the victim.

Speaking of the victim, local reports say Minerva was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, including bruising to her body, fractures to her left knee and elbow and injuries to her right hand. She is expected to be released soon, and hopefully, will avoid making such stupid mistakes in the future. 
Warning: graphic video.

jaywalking accident police
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
 
 