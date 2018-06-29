Shocking Video Proves Jaywalking, High Heels and Mobile Phones Don’t Mix

Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

Today’s edition of Jaywalking 101 : first of all, never do it. Especially if you have pedestrian crossings nearby. Secondly, if you must do it, make sure you’re not on high heels or looking at your phone while running. 11 photos



The worst part is that, according to



The good part is that, despite the shocking accident, she survived with some injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery, the same media outlet says.



In the video, captured by a nearby surveillance camera, the 22-year-old is seen getting ready to jaywalk across the busy 3-lane street. She makes it past the first 2 lanes safely, but is then distracted. She is holding a phone in her hand and, for just a second, she appears as if she’s checking the screen.



That one second could have proved fatal. She sees the incoming car a bit too late and slips on her high heels as she tries to stop, effectively sliding under the crushing wheels. The driver must have been as shocked as she was, because, in reversing the car after the accident, he almost hits another person, rushing to help the victim.



Speaking of the victim, local reports say Minerva was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, including bruising to her body, fractures to her left knee and elbow and injuries to her right hand. She is expected to be released soon, and hopefully, will avoid making such stupid mistakes in the future.

Warning: graphic video.



