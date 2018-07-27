autoevolution
 

Seth Rogen Becomes the Voice of Vancouver Public Transit

Seth Rogen is a funny, relatable guy, the kind you rarely find in Hollywood. So when someone suggested on Twitter he would be great as the voice of Vancouver public transit, TransLink BC was listening.
And they made it happen. The actor will soon voice messages on etiquette that will play on public transit vehicles in his hometown Vancouver, British Columbia. In a video posted by TransLink BC on YouTube (which is also available at the bottom of the page), the actor explains how thrilled he is by the new collaboration.

When Rogen says he’s thrilled, he means it and you can almost feel it. Coming from the city himself, he used public transit all his life. He still does when he’s in town, he admits because it’s much more convenient than having to look for a parking spot until you go mad.

In fact, Rogen is so happy to be able to do this for his fellow Canadians that he won’t even ask for money in return. That alone is proof that he’s a nice, down to earth guy: though he’s not exactly Hollywood A-list, he can still command hefty paychecks for his movie roles and endorsements.

This is one he does for free for his people. He also wrote the texts for all the messages, so at the end of the day, TransLink BC only had to foot the bill for studio time and editing, CBS News reports.

Morgan Freeman, aka God, previously did voice work for TransLink BC and you can bet he didn’t come this cheap.

As for what you should expect from the partnership, the video below will offer you a clue. In one message, Rogen tries to talk passengers into occupying less space than they need, saying, “I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it. But that doesn't mean it needs own seat.”

Preach.

