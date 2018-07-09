Dude Catches a Ride on the Side of an NYC Train like It’s No Big Deal

Classic NYC craziness. Why ride inside the car when you can level up your urban surfing skills? Had to post the full video to prove he was still alive at the end. . . . . #urbansurfing #commute #mta #subwaycreatures #subway #grip #steez #skills #brooklyn #ctrain #goingyourway #clintonhill #justanormalday #entertainment #danger #dontrythisathome #prosonly #wild #gottago @humansofny @subwaycreatures

A post shared by Matthew Beary (@mattbeary) on Jul 7, 2018 at 7:25am PDT