Dude Catches a Ride on the Side of an NYC Train like It’s No Big Deal

Why catch a ride on the train like regular people when you can show off your skills and ride on the outside, hanging on the doors?
The practice, known as “urban surfing” or “subway surfing,” has been around for many years, having already made at least 15 victims in New York City since 1989. As the latest viral video shows, it’s still very much a thing.
Matthew Beary decided to take the subway to work last week, because it was raining and riding his bike would mean getting there soaking wet. In retrospect, he doesn’t regret the decision, because he got to witness an episode of urban surfing with his own eyes.
You can see it in the Instagram video at the bottom of the page. A man jumped on the side of the train as it was pulling out, and rode this way from Clinton-Washington to Lafayette Street.
He was so blasé about it that, at one point, he actually let go of one hand to fix his shirt, so he rode for a while only holding to the carriage with one hand. As the train was pulling in, he jumped off and was on his way as if nothing had happened.
Beary says passengers sitting next to him were shocked at the sight, but you can’t tell from the video. The guy in the hat has no idea of what’s happening behind him, and there are at least 2 women who are looking at the surfer and smiling, as if in approval.
It was quite an awesome sight, Beary himself admits to the NY Post. It was also a stupid, reckless thing to do.
“I’d never seen anybody do it before. I’ve seen warnings about it on the subway,” Beary explains. “I just wanted to take the video because I thought it was awesome and also scary as hell.”
“Why would anyone ever do that?” he muses. “It seems like the most unsafe way to ride the train.”
You can say that again!
