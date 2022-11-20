Second-Owner 1997 Ducati 916 Clad With Several Upgrades Is in Search of Its Future Home

High-end aftermarket componentry is by no means scarce on this machine, and we bet you’ll dig it.
The 1997 Ducati 916 you’re looking at here had been repurposed for track-only use under previous ownership, and it was purchased by the present-day owner earlier this year. After changing hands, the motorcycle’s factory bodywork was mounted back on to get it ready for the street yet again, while its fuel filter, timing belts, and spark plugs have all been replaced with fresher alternatives.
Moreover, you’ll see modern ContiSportAttack rubber from Continental hugging both three-spoke Brembo hoops, and electrical juice is supplied by a new lithium-ion battery. When it was still in the original owner’s possession, this gorgeous 916 received higher-spec fork internals developed by Race Tech, Arrow slip-on exhaust silencers, and an STM slipper clutch.
Lastly, a lightened flywheel replaces the stock item and there’s an Ohlins monoshock handling suspension duties out back. As for the Duc’s main specifications, its power source comes in the form of a 916cc Desmoquattro L-twin equipped with Weber-Marelli fuel injection hardware, four valves per cylinder, and dual overhead camshafts. Aftermarket add-ons such as Mad Duc air filters and vented timing belt covers are also present.
Boasting a factory-rated output of 109 hp at 9,000 rpm and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of crank-measured twist at 7,000 spins, the liquid-cooled engine lets its bearer hit speeds of up to 160 mph (257 kph). For ample stopping power, the 916 uses drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors up front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) unit down south, all of which are bitten by Brembo calipers.
Youthful pads, fluids, and stainless-steel hoses are fitted to both the front and rear brakes. This alluring crotch rocket is hitting the auction block on Bring a Trailer as we speak, but you won’t stand a chance at scoring it unless you’ve got some serious cash to burn. At the moment, the top bid is placed at 7,500 bucks, and the bidding process will finalize on Friday, November 25.
