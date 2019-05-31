SpaceX Starlink Satellites Become Light Pearls Marching in the Night Sky

Seattle Woman Jumps Out of Moving Uber After Driver Makes a Pass at Her

A Seattle woman wouldn’t risk her life when she noticed that the driver of the Uber she’d summoned wouldn’t stop acting inappropriately. So she risked her personal safety instead, jumping out of the moving car. 11 photos



“He keeps saying, ‘So where are we going to go, where are we going to go to talk, where should I take us?’” Grogan tells I'm going home, I'd like you to take me home’.”



At one point, the driver pulled over, put the hazard lights on and turned around to her, to ask her again about where they would be spending the night. She insisted that he drive her home, so he turned back, locked the doors and sped off.



Grogan realized that this was her last chance to safely get out of the car – and out of the reach of the driver who probably had no intention of taking her home. She pried open the door with her fingernails and jumped out of the moving car, and then ran and hid in the bushes.



However, she hasn’t slept in her house since then because she knows the driver has her home address, as it was listed in her app profile. She deleted the app, but she still doesn’t feel safe.



“Not everybody who has a car should be able to drive other people,” Grogan says, explaining why she believes



Uber confirms for Fox Q13 that the driver’s account has been suspended during an internal investigation.



