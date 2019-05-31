autoevolution

Seattle Woman Jumps Out of Moving Uber After Driver Makes a Pass at Her

31 May 2019
by
A Seattle woman wouldn’t risk her life when she noticed that the driver of the Uber she’d summoned wouldn’t stop acting inappropriately. So she risked her personal safety instead, jumping out of the moving car.
Sid Grogan took her story to social media, while also filing a report with the police and a complaint with Uber, following the incident last Saturday. It was shortly before midnight when she summoned the Uber, but the moment the ride got there, she got a bad vibe from the driver.

“He keeps saying, ‘So where are we going to go, where are we going to go to talk, where should I take us?’” Grogan tells Fox Q13. “He kept repeating that and I kept answering the same thing. I said, ‘I'm going home, I'd like you to take me home’.”

At one point, the driver pulled over, put the hazard lights on and turned around to her, to ask her again about where they would be spending the night. She insisted that he drive her home, so he turned back, locked the doors and sped off.

Grogan realized that this was her last chance to safely get out of the car – and out of the reach of the driver who probably had no intention of taking her home. She pried open the door with her fingernails and jumped out of the moving car, and then ran and hid in the bushes.

However, she hasn’t slept in her house since then because she knows the driver has her home address, as it was listed in her app profile. She deleted the app, but she still doesn’t feel safe.

“Not everybody who has a car should be able to drive other people,” Grogan says, explaining why she believes Uber has failed her – and many others who fell victim to drivers of this kind. “This guy's a total stranger and I have to trust that [Uber] did their job so I can be safe. And now I don't feel that way.”

Uber confirms for Fox Q13 that the driver’s account has been suspended during an internal investigation.

