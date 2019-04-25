Uber Fires Driver Who Killed MMA Fighter Rodrigo de Lima After Altercation

More on this:

1 Drunk Woman Gives Uber Driver The Wrong Address, Has to Pay £275 For Ride

2 Uber Driver Drops Couple Off at Airport, Returns to Burglarize Their Home

3 10-Year-Old Boy Surfs on Parents’ Car, is Run Over

4 Woman Asks Uber Driver For a Ride, Steals His Car When He Turns Her Down

5 Murder of Student by Fake Uber Driver Prompts Safety Campaign: What’s My Name?