Drunk Woman Gives Uber Driver The Wrong Address, Has to Pay £275 For Ride

You know you’re too drunk when you can’t even tell the driver of the Uber you summoned where you want him to take you, and just fall asleep the second you get into the car.
This might sound like the premise of one of those “Hangover”-type comedies, but it happened over the weekend to an actual person: 25-year-old Helen Dryden from Guildford, Surrey, UK. She went out drinking with her friends in London and got so wasted she was no longer able to tell the driver in person where she wanted to be taken.
So he had to rely on what she had put into the app – and she apparently forgot to change the settings and still had a Newcastle address listed as her own. That was from back in the day when she went to university, but the man assumed that’s where she wanted to go.
Dryden passed out immediately after stepping inside the car, she tells the Daily Mail. She woke up when she was about 60 miles from London and initially couldn’t believe the driver was taking her to Newcastle.
“I couldn't believe it. The whole day ended up costing me about £400,” she says. “I feel so embarrassed. I was a bit too drunk and just fell asleep. I was devastated when I woke up. I feel really stupid and completely ridiculous. I got too drunk. I fell asleep as soon as I got in the taxi. I woke up at Milton Keynes and I couldn't believe it.”
“I thought I said I wanted to go to Guildford when I got in. But I can't remember what his reply was,” she continues. “He woke me up and said ‘are you sure you want to go to Newcastle?’ I said ‘what, no! Why would I want to go to Newcastle?’”
Some 3 hours after she hailed the Uber, she made it home. She is still to pay for the ride, though – £275 from London to Guildford, with a considerable detour to Milton Keynes – but if she is holding out hope Uber will scrap the debt because it was a “mistake,” she is wasting her time, most likely.
So he had to rely on what she had put into the app – and she apparently forgot to change the settings and still had a Newcastle address listed as her own. That was from back in the day when she went to university, but the man assumed that’s where she wanted to go.
Dryden passed out immediately after stepping inside the car, she tells the Daily Mail. She woke up when she was about 60 miles from London and initially couldn’t believe the driver was taking her to Newcastle.
“I couldn't believe it. The whole day ended up costing me about £400,” she says. “I feel so embarrassed. I was a bit too drunk and just fell asleep. I was devastated when I woke up. I feel really stupid and completely ridiculous. I got too drunk. I fell asleep as soon as I got in the taxi. I woke up at Milton Keynes and I couldn't believe it.”
“I thought I said I wanted to go to Guildford when I got in. But I can't remember what his reply was,” she continues. “He woke me up and said ‘are you sure you want to go to Newcastle?’ I said ‘what, no! Why would I want to go to Newcastle?’”
Some 3 hours after she hailed the Uber, she made it home. She is still to pay for the ride, though – £275 from London to Guildford, with a considerable detour to Milton Keynes – but if she is holding out hope Uber will scrap the debt because it was a “mistake,” she is wasting her time, most likely.