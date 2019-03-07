Ferrari F8 Tributo Evo Rendered as 488 Pista Replacement, Looks Focused

SEAT Minimo Concept Does Its Part in Geneva

A very peculiar apparition sits in SEAT’s stand at the Geneva Motor Show. Called Minimo, the contraption is a motorcycle-car hybrid. Officially called a quadricycle, the Minimo is the Spanish take on a future electric mobility solution. 21 photos



Despite looking very small, the SEAT Minimo can accommodate two people, in a 1+1 seating setup that provides the same distance between the hip point of the rear passenger and driver as in the Mii.



At the same time,



The vehicle is fitted with all the modern connectivity solutions and is powered by Android Auto. Information is relayed to the driver via a central digital display.



As with most other electric concepts for the future shown in Geneva, the Minimo too is meant to be autonomous, as high as Level 4. This would allow it to act as a taxi service with no driver.



“The industry is adapting to changes in the way customers view personal transport. With the Minimó, the vision of our first product designed to purpose, SEAT is addressing those challenges, combining autonomous driving technologies with electric powertrain systems to create the future of urban-mobility” said in a statement Luca De Meo, SEAT president.



The battery pack fitted inside the vehicle is capable of providing a range of 62 miles (100km) on a single charge, more than enough for its intended use. The battery cannot be charged, but it can be replaced “in a matter of seconds and with minimal fuss.”



