autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

SEAT Minimo Concept Does Its Part in Geneva

7 Mar 2019, 10:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
A very peculiar apparition sits in SEAT’s stand at the Geneva Motor Show. Called Minimo, the contraption is a motorcycle-car hybrid. Officially called a quadricycle, the Minimo is the Spanish take on a future electric mobility solution.
21 photos
SEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo conceptSEAT Minimo concept
With no production version in sight, the concept is supposed to be a solution to city driving, combining the size of a motorcycle with the safety and comfort of a car. The Minimo measures 2.5 meters in length, and only 1.24 meters is width, making it ideal for sneaking past other vehicles stuck in traffic.

Despite looking very small, the SEAT Minimo can accommodate two people, in a 1+1 seating setup that provides the same distance between the hip point of the rear passenger and driver as in the Mii.

At the same time, SEAT says the distance between the occupants and the door is greater even than in the Ibiza.

The vehicle is fitted with all the modern connectivity solutions and is powered by Android Auto. Information is relayed to the driver via a central digital display.

As with most other electric concepts for the future shown in Geneva, the Minimo too is meant to be autonomous, as high as Level 4. This would allow it to act as a taxi service with no driver.

“The industry is adapting to changes in the way customers view personal transport. With the Minimó, the vision of our first product designed to purpose, SEAT is addressing those challenges, combining autonomous driving technologies with electric powertrain systems to create the future of urban-mobility” said in a statement Luca De Meo, SEAT president.

The battery pack fitted inside the vehicle is capable of providing a range of 62 miles (100km) on a single charge, more than enough for its intended use. The battery cannot be charged, but it can be replaced “in a matter of seconds and with minimal fuss.”

Power is sent to the road via four wheels, sized 17-inch, placed at the far corners of the vehicles.
SEAT Minimo Concept seat minimo Seat minimo 2019 Geneva Motor Show quadricycle
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 