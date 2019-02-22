Mercedes-Benz SL Ready for Spring with Grand Edition

3 Cupra Ateca Shown in UK Spec, Starts from £35,900

2 Cupra Ateca First UK Review Talks About Disappointing Trim and Exhaust

1 First Cupra Concept Coming to Geneva on Brand’s First Anniversary

More on this:

Plug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor Concept Heading To Geneva

Following the SEAT Ateca-based production model, CUPRA prepares to reveal the Formentor in the flesh. The first concept in the high-performance brand’s history is a plug-in hybrid that combines an unspecified gasoline engine with an electric motor, thus translating to all-wheel drive. 20 photos



Chief executive officer Wayne Griffiths is understandably pleased with the result. “Our current success is a clear reflection of the brand’s popularity. Now is the time to go full throttle with CUPRA,” concluded the head honcho of the Spanish automaker spun off from SEAT.



On the design front, it’s hard not to associate the



Care to guess how CUPRA refers to the taillights? That would be “rear infinite light concept,” which is obnoxious despite the fact an increasing number of automakers are turning back to full-width taillights. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, American automakers were going all out with rear light bars.



Except for the garish steering wheel, the cockpit of the Formentor seems like a nice place to be on the long haul. Better finished and better equipped than every



Turning our attention back to the driving front, a differential lock and intelligent DCC chassis tuning help with carving corners day in and day out. Progressive steering, Bridgestone Potenza summer-only performance tires, and large-diameter brake rotors are also worthy of mention.



Will the concept ever make it into production? In a nutshell, no. The Formentor’s purpose is to “give a taste of the high-performance brand’s future,” which leads us to believe that the powertrain will be utilized in future applications. With Volkswagen putting the finishing touches on the



On an ending note, can anyone tell us what's a formentor? Googling the word has lead us to believe CUPRA is talking about Cap de Formentor, located on the eastern end of Mallorca in Spain. Believed to be a small-displacement engine different from the 2.0 TSI in the Ateca, the ICE is linked to a seven-speed DSG. CUPRA promises 245 PS (241 horsepower) in total, as well as up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of range in all-electric mode.Chief executive officer Wayne Griffiths is understandably pleased with the result. “Our current success is a clear reflection of the brand’s popularity. Now is the time to go full throttle with CUPRA,” concluded the head honcho of the Spanish automaker spun off from SEAT.On the design front, it’s hard not to associate the Formentor with the Tarraco mid-size crossover despite the difference in size and heft. Being oriented towards performance, the concept stands closer to the ground than other compact crossovers.Care to guess how CUPRA refers to the taillights? That would be “rear infinite light concept,” which is obnoxious despite the fact an increasing number of automakers are turning back to full-width taillights. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, American automakers were going all out with rear light bars.Except for the garish steering wheel, the cockpit of the Formentor seems like a nice place to be on the long haul. Better finished and better equipped than every SEAT available today, the concept’s interior eclipses even the CUPRA Ateca.Turning our attention back to the driving front, a differential lock and intelligent DCC chassis tuning help with carving corners day in and day out. Progressive steering, Bridgestone Potenza summer-only performance tires, and large-diameter brake rotors are also worthy of mention.Will the concept ever make it into production? In a nutshell, no. The Formentor’s purpose is to “give a taste of the high-performance brand’s future,” which leads us to believe that the powertrain will be utilized in future applications. With Volkswagen putting the finishing touches on the MEB platform, it would be surprising to see an all-electric CUPRA by 2025.On an ending note, can anyone tell us what's a formentor? Googling the word has lead us to believe CUPRA is talking about Cap de Formentor, located on the eastern end of Mallorca in Spain.