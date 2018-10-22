SEAT Cupra e-Racer Previews the World of Electric Touring Car Racing

Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars

Back in March, World Sporting Consulting Group (WSC), the founders of the short-lived TCR racing series, announced the creation of the ETCR, a spin-off of the racing series dedicated to four- or five-door production touring cars powered by electricity. 7 photos



Using a



That’s enough to make the car capable of reaching 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3.2 seconds, despite it being 400 kg heavier than the car it is based on.



On Monday, the vehicle was presented on the road for the first time in Barcelona, in front of a live audience, after making its



The ETCR competition is scheduled to kick off its first season in 2020. The cars that will enter must have a maximum battery capacity of 65 kWh, be rear-wheel driven with a single gear and have a maximum of 680 horsepower on tap.



“We are so proud to be front-runners who develop new experiences around global motorsport,” said in a statement Cupra director Jaime Puig.



“Electric races were something from the distant future, but we brought them closer. One of the main challenges of an electric car is to find a balance between power and range, but this is what makes it so exciting.”



