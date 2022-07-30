Scotty Kilmer Gives a Controversial Reason Why You Should Never Buy a Car Made in the UK

Scotty Kilmer is renowned for his ability to always talk freely about carmakers, certain models they make, and their problems. But now it looks like he might have fallen into the dangers brought by stereotyping. Here’s why he’s not recommending you buy a vehicle made in the United Kingdom (UK). It’s not because of the distance!
Many people consider Scotty Kilmer to be a YouTuber that’s just trying to play the algorithm that runs the platform and nothing more. However, the over 5.1 million subscribers he has might disagree with those that don’t like or approve of him.
Every week, the mechanic-turned-YouTuber takes the time to answer his followers’ questions. His assistants pick some of them, and he gives short responses. His replies are generally regarded as helpful, even though they aren’t very specific and are not always addressing the whole issue.
In his latest episode, Scotty Kilmer is asked the following question: “Is a British-built Honda as good as a Japanese-built Honda?” Without hesitation and with not even a sign of a smile that would indicate a joke is following, the man answers, “No! And the main reason is the British drink a lot more than the Japanese do.”
The auto mechanic says he has been in England (part of the UK), and he saw people drinking constantly. He’s also convinced the Japanese are not fans of alcoholic beverages and underlines that he found “nothing has the quality of Japanese-made cars.”
Kilmer also points out that America is the country that comes close to the manufacturing standard set by those living in the land of the rising sun. He gives the Toyota Tundra as an example. The pickup truck is made in Texas but has no Japanese equivalent.
The auto mechanic also says he owned multiple motorcycles that were made in the UK and Japan. This has offered him the opportunity to find out that the Japanese have beaten the English in manufacturing “hands down.”
While parts of the UK may have a local tradition that revolves around pubs and socializing next to an alcoholic drink, stereotyping isn’t a good way of making a point of an argument. The UK has given the world brands like Bentley, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and Land Rover. These companies make excellent and elegant cars that are regarded very well globally. That’s not an easy feat to achieve.
Share with us your opinion about this down below. We’re keeping an eye on your comments.
Every week, the mechanic-turned-YouTuber takes the time to answer his followers’ questions. His assistants pick some of them, and he gives short responses. His replies are generally regarded as helpful, even though they aren’t very specific and are not always addressing the whole issue.
In his latest episode, Scotty Kilmer is asked the following question: “Is a British-built Honda as good as a Japanese-built Honda?” Without hesitation and with not even a sign of a smile that would indicate a joke is following, the man answers, “No! And the main reason is the British drink a lot more than the Japanese do.”
The auto mechanic says he has been in England (part of the UK), and he saw people drinking constantly. He’s also convinced the Japanese are not fans of alcoholic beverages and underlines that he found “nothing has the quality of Japanese-made cars.”
Kilmer also points out that America is the country that comes close to the manufacturing standard set by those living in the land of the rising sun. He gives the Toyota Tundra as an example. The pickup truck is made in Texas but has no Japanese equivalent.
The auto mechanic also says he owned multiple motorcycles that were made in the UK and Japan. This has offered him the opportunity to find out that the Japanese have beaten the English in manufacturing “hands down.”
While parts of the UK may have a local tradition that revolves around pubs and socializing next to an alcoholic drink, stereotyping isn’t a good way of making a point of an argument. The UK has given the world brands like Bentley, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and Land Rover. These companies make excellent and elegant cars that are regarded very well globally. That’s not an easy feat to achieve.
Share with us your opinion about this down below. We’re keeping an eye on your comments.