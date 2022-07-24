Scotty Kilmer Says Toyota and Honda Don't Make Reliable Cars Anymore, He Explains Why

Scotty Kilmer is very well known for his aggressive YouTube content strategy. He uploads multiple videos daily and doesn’t refrain from touching on more sensitive subjects. That may be the reason why some people think the auto mechanic isn’t always 100% honest. Some even accused the man of being biased towards certain car brands that are popular in the U.S. But now he’s moving away from telling people to buy Toyotas and Hondas. Here are his reasons.

6 photos